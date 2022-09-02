Thunderstorms to hit Norfolk this weekend

Norfolk could be hit by thunderstorms this weekend - but it is just a sign of things to come amid more bad weather next week.

Heavy rain has been forecasted to reach the west of the county on Saturday, September 3, before most parts of Norfolk could see downpours from Wednesday, September 7.

But it isn't all bad news as dry weather with sunny spells for much of the region is sandwiched in between heavy rainfall and is expected from Sunday, September 4, until the end of Tuesday, September 6.

Chris Bell, a forecaster at Weatherquest, said people in Norfolk could expect the weather to turn unsettled towards the end of the working week.

He said: "Heavy rain is expected to hit much of the region from the middle of next week until Friday.

"There will likely be more rain, showers and the potential of thunderstorms."

It comes after much of England has been gripped by drought after some of the driest conditions in almost 90 years.

According to the Met Office, the country has had its joint hottest summer on record with an average temperature of 17.1C covering June, July and August 2022.