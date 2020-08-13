Video

Chance of thunderstorms as heatwave comes to an end

A weather warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Unsettled weather is predicted for the next few days as the heatwave is expected to break with showers and thunder storms.

Temperatures could reach up to 30C today but they will drop into the 20s over the next few days, according to John Law, forecaster at Norwich-based Weatherquest.

Mr Law said: “Everyone has the chance of some possible showers, including potentially thundery ones.”

He added that there was a higher chance of showers in the western parts of the region.

The forecaster said the weekend weather would continue to be unsettled with temperatures reaching 24C.