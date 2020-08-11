Video

Chance of ‘flooding, lightning strikes and large hail’ as weather warning remains

An electrical storm from Mousehold Heath overlooking Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Terry Hammond/citizenside.com © 2013 THammond photography

A weather warning remains in place with thunderstorms predicted for Norfolk and the rest of the country.

The whole of the UK is under a warning on Tuesday and Wednesday, while it will also remain in place exclusively for England on Thursday.

Temperatures in Norfolk are set to remain in the high 20s today and could hit 30 on Wednesday and Thursday as the heatwave continues.

And while thunderstorms are predicted, the Met Office said there is “significant uncertainty in location and timing”.

Forecasters have said there is a “small chance” that “flooding, lightning strikes and large hail” could follow the scorching temperatures we have experienced over the last week.

Tuesday is set to be another hot and humid day despite cloud covering parts of the county this morning.

The skies are set to brighten up heading towards the afternoon, with a chance of some of those isolated thundery showers making an appearance in parts.

Temperatures could reach 36C in parts of the east of England during the day, while overnight is set to be humid again with a minimum temperature of 17C.

Wednesday is largely set to be the same, with temperatures up to the mid-30s again and a small chance of thundery showers.

Those patches of thunder and lightning are less likely towards the end of the week, though the Met Office says they are “still possible”.

While there are flood warnings and flood alerts in place in parts of the north west and the Midlands, there are currently none for Norfolk, Suffolk or Cambridgeshire.