Search

Advanced search

Video

Chance of ‘flooding, lightning strikes and large hail’ as weather warning remains

PUBLISHED: 08:34 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:35 11 August 2020

An electrical storm from Mousehold Heath overlooking Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Terry Hammond/citizenside.com

An electrical storm from Mousehold Heath overlooking Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Terry Hammond/citizenside.com

© 2013 THammond photography

A weather warning remains in place with thunderstorms predicted for Norfolk and the rest of the country.

The whole of the UK is under a warning on Tuesday and Wednesday, while it will also remain in place exclusively for England on Thursday.

Temperatures in Norfolk are set to remain in the high 20s today and could hit 30 on Wednesday and Thursday as the heatwave continues.

And while thunderstorms are predicted, the Met Office said there is “significant uncertainty in location and timing”.

Forecasters have said there is a “small chance” that “flooding, lightning strikes and large hail” could follow the scorching temperatures we have experienced over the last week.

Tuesday is set to be another hot and humid day despite cloud covering parts of the county this morning.

The skies are set to brighten up heading towards the afternoon, with a chance of some of those isolated thundery showers making an appearance in parts.

Temperatures could reach 36C in parts of the east of England during the day, while overnight is set to be humid again with a minimum temperature of 17C.

Wednesday is largely set to be the same, with temperatures up to the mid-30s again and a small chance of thundery showers.

Those patches of thunder and lightning are less likely towards the end of the week, though the Met Office says they are “still possible”.

While there are flood warnings and flood alerts in place in parts of the north west and the Midlands, there are currently none for Norfolk, Suffolk or Cambridgeshire.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Mother died after heroic attempt to rescue two boys off the coast

Waxham Sands Holiday Park Beach Norfolk Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘Covid has taken the joy out of retail’: Fashion store owners closing down after 23 years

Anita and Abhi Vadhir are retiring from Vanilla and closing the store which will continue to trade online. Pic; Archant library

Person dies in seaside resort following cardiac arrest

Paramedics were called to Beach Road in Wells after a patient went into cardiac arrest. Picture: Colin Finch

Plans made to replace bungalow with five new homes

Plans have been made to replace a bungalow with five new homes on Cromer Road, North Walsham. Image: Google StreetView

Where to find 10 of the oldest pubs in Norfolk

Adam and Eve in Norwich dates back to the 1240s Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Road closed after car crashes into house

Emergency services were called in after a car crashed into house in London Road, Dereham. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Be prepared for torrential thunderstorms as hot weather continues

A weather warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Motorcyclist dies after head-on collision

The fatal collision happened on the A1065 at Castle Acre, near the Newton Road turn-off. Picture: Google StreetView

Mother died after heroic attempt to rescue two boys off the coast

Waxham Sands Holiday Park Beach Norfolk Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Person dies in seaside resort following cardiac arrest

Paramedics were called to Beach Road in Wells after a patient went into cardiac arrest. Picture: Colin Finch

‘A very big sticking plaster’ - demand soars at restaurants in first week of half-price scheme

Restaurants in Norfolk have been busy under the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Photo: Various

Road closed after car crashes into house

Emergency services were called in after a car crashed into house in London Road, Dereham. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Motorcyclist dies after head-on collision

The fatal collision happened on the A1065 at Castle Acre, near the Newton Road turn-off. Picture: Google StreetView

Mother died after heroic attempt to rescue two boys off the coast

Waxham Sands Holiday Park Beach Norfolk Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN