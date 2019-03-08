Search

Three days of thunderstorms on the way for region

PUBLISHED: 10:40 23 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:40 23 June 2019

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY

LIZ BRAY

Forecasters have warned people in Norfolk to enjoy the sunshine while it lasts with thunderstorms on the horizon.

Lightning strikes over Colney, near Norwich. Two Met Office weather warnings are in place for thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday. Picture: Keith WhitmoreLightning strikes over Colney, near Norwich. Two Met Office weather warnings are in place for thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday. Picture: Keith Whitmore

This weekend has seen the region bask in some much needed sunshine following a week of wet weather, with temperatures on Saturday soaring to a balmy 24c in central parts of the county and more to follow throughout Sunday.

But the Met Office warned the warm, muggy conditions were a sign that unsettled weather was on the way and issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms across the entire county for Sunday and Monday night.

UEA Weatherquest Forecaster, Fred Best, said the outbreaks were likely to be restricted to specific areas of the region.

He said: "Tonight we are likely to see the thundery showers concentrated in the North of the county, with heavy rain lingering from the second part of the night into Monday."

Forecaster Convective Weather has created a map, identifying where in the UK is most likely to see Sunday night storms.

Although most of Norfolk sits safely in the low risk zone, North Western areas including Hunstanton, Downham Market and Kings Lynn, have been identified as being at moderate risk of thunder and lightening.

As well as stormy showers, forecasters said the temperature would remain high and humid overnight, lurking around 14c in central areas.

Monday will also remain warm, with the risk of thundery showers steadily increasing in all parts of the county.

Mr Best said temperatures would linger around 25c in central Norfolk, dropping to 19c on the coast, with all areas likely to see heavy rain and thunder.

He said: "Moist, unstable air is moving in from France and Europe and spreading across East Anglia. The warmer temperatures are bringing showers with them and the combination means we are likely to see storms."

But the forecaster urged people to stay optimistic as things were set to improve towards the end of the week.

He said: "By Thursday the unsettled weather is set to clear, making way for sunshine and soaring temperatures, reaching the low 30s in some parts of the county. This will continue into the weekend."

Three days of thunderstorms on the way for region

