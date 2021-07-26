More storms ahead as flood warnings remain in place

Published: 8:05 AM July 26, 2021

Norfolk may have escaped much of the heavy rainfall which caused so much disruption in Suffolk and the south east over the weekend, but storms remain on the cards for the county.

Trains between Norwich and London were cancelled on Sunday, while there was "severe" flooding in Haverhill in west Suffolk.

The government's flood information service still has some flood warnings in place for that area, and they remain in force for the Stour Brook from Haverhill to Sturmer and Bumpsread Brook through Steeple Bumpstead to New England.

A slightly less serious flood alert is also in place for the upper Stour and its surrounding tributaries, as far upriver as Sudbury.

In Norfolk, Monday should be largely dry with only a few showers likely here and there in some places.

It's expected to be very warm and humid, setting the scene for thunderstorms to roll in on Tuesday.

The Met Office said the morning is expected to be sunny and warm, but "cloudier into the afternoon, as rain punctuated by heavier, perhaps thundery showers spreads eastwards".

That thunder is most likely to be seen and heard in the early parts of Tuesday afternoon, between 1pm and 3pm according to forecasters.

With the exception of some showers predicted for Wednesday, though, the rest of the week is expected to be largely dry and slightly cooler, peaking in the low 20s.