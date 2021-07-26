More storms ahead as flood warnings remain in place
- Credit: Suffolk Police
Norfolk may have escaped much of the heavy rainfall which caused so much disruption in Suffolk and the south east over the weekend, but storms remain on the cards for the county.
Trains between Norwich and London were cancelled on Sunday, while there was "severe" flooding in Haverhill in west Suffolk.
The government's flood information service still has some flood warnings in place for that area, and they remain in force for the Stour Brook from Haverhill to Sturmer and Bumpsread Brook through Steeple Bumpstead to New England.
A slightly less serious flood alert is also in place for the upper Stour and its surrounding tributaries, as far upriver as Sudbury.
In Norfolk, Monday should be largely dry with only a few showers likely here and there in some places.
It's expected to be very warm and humid, setting the scene for thunderstorms to roll in on Tuesday.
You may also want to watch:
The Met Office said the morning is expected to be sunny and warm, but "cloudier into the afternoon, as rain punctuated by heavier, perhaps thundery showers spreads eastwards".
That thunder is most likely to be seen and heard in the early parts of Tuesday afternoon, between 1pm and 3pm according to forecasters.
Most Read
- 1 Risk of flooding in parts of region as storms slowly move in
- 2 Man taken to hospital after cardiac arrest at beach
- 3 Trains cancelled due to flooding - and more heavy rain expected
- 4 Eagle-eyed plane spotter saves pilot's life
- 5 Incredible aerial photos show scale of Latitude Festival
- 6 Former hunting lodge for sale for £1.695m with huge lake
- 7 Never mind the limo - aspiring farmer rides tractor to prom night
- 8 Norwich Bus Station building closed due to Covid ping
- 9 City ready for Cantwell and Aarons end game
- 10 'Do your bit to slow spread' - plea as Covid hospital admissions remain low
With the exception of some showers predicted for Wednesday, though, the rest of the week is expected to be largely dry and slightly cooler, peaking in the low 20s.