Weather warning issued as thunderstorms set to hit Norfolk

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is in place for parts of Norfolk - Credit: Met Office

A weather warning has been issued for parts of Norfolk due to the risk of thunderstorms and heavy rain across the county.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning until 1pm later today (October 20).

It comes after a weather front swept up from Africa, across France and Spain and into Britain this week with forecasters warning that Saharan dust could arrive.

The warning states there is a good chance that driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and hail which could lead to delays.

Delays are also possible for train services.

The Met Office has also warned there could be a short-term loss of power and other services.

According to the forecaster, there is also a "small chance" that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly.

The yellow warning is also in place in other counties including Suffolk, Cambridgeshire, Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire.