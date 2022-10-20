News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

Weather warning issued as thunderstorms set to hit Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 10:27 AM October 20, 2022
There is a yellow warning in place predicting thunderstorms for Norfolk

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is in place for parts of Norfolk - Credit: Met Office

A weather warning has been issued for parts of Norfolk due to the risk of thunderstorms and heavy rain across the county.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning until 1pm later today (October 20).

It comes after a weather front swept up from Africa, across France and Spain and into Britain this week with forecasters warning that Saharan dust could arrive.

The warning states there is a good chance that driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and hail which could lead to delays.

Delays are also possible for train services.

The Met Office has also warned there could be a short-term loss of power and other services.

According to the forecaster, there is also a "small chance" that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly.

The yellow warning is also in place in other counties including Suffolk, Cambridgeshire, Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire.

Norfolk Live News
Norfolk

Don't Miss

James Whitman, who went missing from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital this afternoon.

Norwich Live News

Body found in search for missing 40-year-old man

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Keane Headline the second evening of Forest Live 2022 at Thetford High Lodge

Forest Live

First act announced for Forest Live gigs in summer 2023

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
William Jeeson, 22, and his eighteen-month-old daughter Eve, of Dagenham Essex, were killed in a crash in Cambridge

Norfolk woman uninjured in crash that killed father and baby

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The Goat Shed at Fielding Barn has opened a giant German Christmas market.

Christmas

Farm shop opening 'Christmas Shed' with festive stalls and food tastings

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon