'Homes and businesses could be flooded' as Norfolk faces further thunderstorms and torrential rain

Norfolk could see thunder and lightning. Photo: Archant © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2002

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the East of England.

On Sunday thunderstorms and heavy rain could develop over Norfolk bringing with them lightning strikes similar to those the county faced in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The alert is in place between 3pm and 11.59pm and the Met Office warns the region to expect a level of disruption.

The Met Office said: "There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

"There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures."

The warning also stated 20mm to 30mm rain may fall locally in an hour, and close to 40mm of rain may fall in two or three hours.

