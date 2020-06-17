Thunderstorms and heavy rain to batter parts of Norfolk

Archant

Forecasters have warned that some parts of Norfolk could be facing thunderstorms and flooding from heavy rain.

East Anglia Tonight: An area of heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue to move slowly northwest across the west of the region (as shown by WQRadar). Turning dry for a time across all of the region before rain moves in from the southeast. Light and variable winds. Min 13C. pic.twitter.com/RtlMMMyCP4 — Weatherquest (@weatherquest_uk) June 17, 2020

Lightning storms are forecast to sweep across the county on Wednesday evening and into Thursday, June 18 with drivers being urged to be extra cautious due to heavy rain and surface water.

University of East Anglia-based Weatherquest said: “An area of heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue to move slowly northwest across the west of the region.

Picture: Daniel Opera

Forecaster Dan Holley tweeted: “Thunderstorms developing, once again the most likely areas to see them will be across the western half of the region, especially later this afternoon and into the evening. Risk of hail and local flooding.”

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning of thunderstorms over much of the country, including parts of Norfolk and Suffolk, until just before midnight.

They said: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms may develop across southern England on Thursday.

“These could be slow-moving, giving some locally torrential downpours.

“In some places 20 to 25 mm of rain could fall in an hour with the potential for 30 to 40 mm in two or three hours in a few spots. Lightning could be an additional hazard.”