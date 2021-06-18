Video
Heavy rain and thunderstorms expected all day ahead of England v Scotland
- Credit: Kerry Louise
Friday is expected to be a washout with heavy rain, strong winds and thunderstorms set to batter the county.
A yellow weather warning is in place through to 6am on Saturday, with more thunder and lightning on the way.
Friday morning began with a downpour and stronger than usual winds, setting a drab tone ahead of the hotly-anticipated Euro 2020 clash between England and Scotland in the evening.
Met Office predictions leave little room for hope that it might clear up by the 8pm kick-off time, with a 90pc chance of heavy rain up to midnight.
Winds will not be gale-force, but at 29mph might be enough to cause minor damage to some weaker structures and trees.
The Met Office weather warning said: "There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater or lightning strikes.
"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.
"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.
"There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost
"There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life."