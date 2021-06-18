News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Heavy rain and thunderstorms expected all day ahead of England v Scotland

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 8:53 AM June 18, 2021   
A lightning strike caught on camera over Lowestoft. A Met Office warning shows more is on the way.

A lightning strike caught on camera over Lowestoft. A Met Office warning shows more is on the way.

Friday is expected to be a washout with heavy rain, strong winds and thunderstorms set to batter the county.

A yellow weather warning is in place through to 6am on Saturday, with more thunder and lightning on the way.

Friday morning began with a downpour and stronger than usual winds, setting a drab tone ahead of the hotly-anticipated Euro 2020 clash between England and Scotland in the evening.

Met Office predictions leave little room for hope that it might clear up by the 8pm kick-off time, with a 90pc chance of heavy rain up to midnight.

Winds will not be gale-force, but at 29mph might be enough to cause minor damage to some weaker structures and trees.

The Met Office weather warning said: "There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater or lightning strikes.

A lightning strike caught on camera over Lowestoft. A Met Office warning shows more is on the way.

A lightning strike caught on camera over Lowestoft. A Met Office warning shows more is on the way. - Credit: Kerry Louise

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.

"There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

"There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life."

Norfolk Weather
Norfolk

