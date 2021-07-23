Published: 5:18 PM July 23, 2021

Thunderstorms, strong winds - and even hail - are forecast for Norfolk this weekend bringing an end to the mini heatwave.

In fact, the outlook generally is gloomy with Sunday seeing the heaviest downpours, with a chance of localised flooding, and unsettled weather continuing.

Those camping out at events such as Latitude in Henman Park, Suffolk, may escape the worst - but should expect some rain, particularly on Sunday, a spokesman from Weatherquest, at the University of East Anglia in Norwich, stated.

Although the weekend will stay humid - with temperatures in isolated places of the county reaching highs of 25C - the sunshine and heat is not set to return any time soon.

Saturday will be cloudy and showers are forecast from around lunchtime onwards but some parts of Norfolk will have no rain at all.

However, heavy downpours are set for Sunday across the county with the morning starting cloudy, misty and damp. Later comes a chance of thunderstorms which could even bring hail.

The outlook for next week sees unsettled weather, with temperatures back down in the low 20s, the average for this time of year.

For farmers who've just started harvest, the weather is going to be a big challenge, said the Weatherquest spokesman.

"The best weather is the spell we've just had, it is starting to look very unsettled but August is typically the third wettest month of the year."