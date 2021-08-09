News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

Weather warning issued as thunderstorms to hit parts of Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:20 AM August 9, 2021    Updated: 11:35 AM August 9, 2021
The Met Office has issued a thunderstorm warning for East Anglia. Picture: LIZ BRAY

The Met Office has issued a thunderstorm warning for East Anglia. Picture: LIZ BRAY - Credit: LIZ BRAY

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in East Anglia.

Starting at around 12pm today (Monday, August 9), the warning is in place until 9pm. 

Heavy, slow-moving, thunderstorms will develop and while some areas will miss out, where the storms do hit there could be 20-40mm (0.7-1.5 inches) of rain over two to three hours. The showers are estimated to stop in the early evening.

Areas most likely to be affected are in south and west Norfolk and Suffolk.

There is a small chance that buildings could be subject to flooding, with damage from water, lightning, hail, and strong winds. This sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and potential road closures. This could cause disruption to train and bus services across the county.

There is also the chance for power cuts, with both homes and businesses at risk of losing electricity.

Areas most likely to be affected are the west and south of Norfolk.

Most Read

  1. 1 The 39 Norfolk food firms with 0 or 1-star hygiene rating in past year
  2. 2 'Go big or go home' - model village latest victim of 'Banksy'
  3. 3 'Absolute nightmare' - Spate of smashed car windows in town
  1. 4 Three Norfolk villages are UK hotspots for soaring house prices
  2. 5 New 'quirky' coffee business big hit on town's seafront
  3. 6 People cut from car as crash closes A-road
  4. 7 Pedestrian hit by motorcyclist on Great Yarmouth seafront
  5. 8 'Am I living my best life?' - Why TV couple quit rat race to farm alpacas
  6. 9 Can you get a table at one of Norfolk's hottest new restaurants?
  7. 10 Klinsmann urges City-bound Sargent to stay at Werder

The weather is projected to improve over the rest of the week, with sunny spells and temperatures reaching a high of 24C on Thursday, August 12. 

Norfolk Live
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Red Arrows take part in a display at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Glouces

Norfolk Live

Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk this weekend

Sarah Hussain

person
South Beach Road, Hunstanton

Man set to lose bid to occupy his home for 11 months each year

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Damage caused by drink driver Adomas Margencolas who ploughed into parked cars in a lay-by on the A11 last year. 

Horror on A11 as drink driver ploughs into people causing terrible injuries

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Lord Charles Townshend, 8th Marquess Townshend, with his dog Bob at Raynham Hall

The Queen | Special Report

Revealed: The 24 aristocrats who own 10 per cent of Norfolk's land

Joel Adams

person
Comments powered by Disqus