Weather warning issued as thunderstorms to hit parts of Norfolk

Published: 11:20 AM August 9, 2021 Updated: 11:35 AM August 9, 2021

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in East Anglia.

Starting at around 12pm today (Monday, August 9), the warning is in place until 9pm.

Heavy, slow-moving, thunderstorms will develop and while some areas will miss out, where the storms do hit there could be 20-40mm (0.7-1.5 inches) of rain over two to three hours. The showers are estimated to stop in the early evening.

Areas most likely to be affected are in south and west Norfolk and Suffolk.

There is a small chance that buildings could be subject to flooding, with damage from water, lightning, hail, and strong winds. This sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and potential road closures. This could cause disruption to train and bus services across the county.

There is also the chance for power cuts, with both homes and businesses at risk of losing electricity.

The weather is projected to improve over the rest of the week, with sunny spells and temperatures reaching a high of 24C on Thursday, August 12.