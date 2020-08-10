Be prepared for torrential thunderstorms as hot weather continues

A weather warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A yellow weather warning is in place this week as Norfolk could see severe thunderstorms after days of sizzling temperatures.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Met Office has issued a broad warning about thunderstorms to cover much of the UK from Monday to Thursday.

The high temperatures are set to continue this week in Norfolk, with Monday set to reach a maximum of 36C, with the chance of one or two heavy potentially thundery showers. Coastal districts should be less hot with an onshore breeze.

Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said: “For England and Wales over the next four days, there is a risk of some very severe weather in places but it is not going to be everywhere.

“Away from the thunderstorms, it is still going to be very hot.

“It is not going to be wall-to-wall sunshine, but it is not going to be a washout each day

You may also want to watch:

“The warning does not imply that everyone is going to see them (thunderstorms) - a lot of places will remain dry, sunny and hot - but we will see some fairly severe thunderstorms developing over the course of the day.”

Mr Snell said: “We started this run of 30C days on Thursday, and Monday will be the fifth day where we will have those temperatures down in the south eastern quarter of the UK.”

The warning means there is a risk of torrential rain, hail, frequent lightning and strong gusty winds in much of England and Wales if intense thunderstorms break out.

Downpours could see totals of 20-30 mm of rainfall in an hour, with some locations potentially receiving 40-60 mm in three hours.

The Met Office added that these would be fairly isolated incidents.

Across the rest of the week Tuesday will be another hot day according to the Met Office, with many areas remaining dry throughout. Western areas may see thundery showers later in the day and perhaps heavy and prolonged showers.

The outlook for the county for the rest of week indicates heatwave conditions will continue to midweek with thunderstorms at times, locally severe and slow moving.