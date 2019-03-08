Search

Thunderstorms, frequent lightning strikes and hail to hit Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 15:55 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:15 25 July 2019

Jo Clarke (@_JoClarke) took this photographs of lightning north of Norwich. Pic: Jo Clarke.

Jo Clarke

The hottest July day in East Anglia on record is due to reach a tumultuous climax this evening as thunderstorms roll in.

From around 7pm this evening Norfolk can expect to be hit with thunder and frequent lightning flashes as storms make their way across the region from the south.

Local forecaster Weatherquest said: "Thunderstorms are due in the region from around 7pm or 8pm and are set to continue through the night until the early hours of Friday morning.

"There will be more rain than the last storm we had and there may even be some hail." Around nine to 10mm of rain is expected to fall.

A Met Office yellow weather warning is in place from 3pm today until 4am Friday morning.

The storm warning comes after an exceptionally hot day in East Anglia, with predicted highs of as much as 38C in the west of the region by the end of the day.

At 1.30pm Dan Holley, meteorologist at Weatherquest, said today is the hottest day in the region since August 2003.

He tweeted: "It's the hottest day of the year so far, and the temperature continues to climb.

"Cambridge NIAB is leading the way with 35.9C, which makes it the hottest day in this region since 10th August 2003, and the hottest July day in this region on record."

