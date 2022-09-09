News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Weather warning issued as thunderstorms set to hit Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Published: 12:12 PM September 9, 2022
A weather warning has been issued for parts of Norfolk with predictions of thunderstorms and heavy rain.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning which is in place until 7pm today (September 9).

There is a risk of flash flooding due to heavy downpours and driving conditions will likely be affected.

Most of the county is under the Met Office warning but north Norfolk and Great Yarmouth are set to miss the storms.

There has been a risk of thunderstorms throughout the week and a yellow weather warning was also issued by the Met Office on Monday, September 5.

Tornado experts also issued a warning of severe weather for the region on Tuesday. 

