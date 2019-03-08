Thunderstorm forces evacuation at Norwich comedy festival

Laugh in the Park in Chapelfield Gardens has been shut down due to an electrical storm. Photo: James Randle Archant

A popular Norwich comedy night in a city park has been forced to evacuate after a thunder and lightning storm hit Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Comedy fans at Laugh in the Park 2019, in Chapelfield Gardens, were forced to vacate the annual stand-up comedy festival's tent after just two acts.

Attendees at the gig, featuring headline comedian Chris Ramsey, were asked to gather outside to wait out the storm.

Geraldine Scott, who works for this newspaper but was in the audience, said: "After the second act there was a safety announcement."

Miss Scott, 26, from Norwich, added: "Everyone was asked to vacate the tent and shelter in the bar outside.

Laugh in the Park in Chapelfield Gardens has been shut down due to an electrical storm. Photo: James Randle Laugh in the Park in Chapelfield Gardens has been shut down due to an electrical storm. Photo: James Randle

"We have to wait until it passes to go back in - it's raining and we're all getting soaked."

You may also want to watch:

And Josh Aldred, who was also an audience member, said: ""It was just after the second act and someone came on the speakers saying we all had to leave the big tent because there was a massive electrical storm overhead.

"They said they would close it down for 20 minutes while the storm passes but I doubt it's going to pass that quickly."

Everyone at #LaughInThePark was asked to leave the marquee on safety grounds and the whole audience is now sheltering in the beer tent waiting for the storm to pass #Norwich #thunderstorm pic.twitter.com/G0TzeWQcfP — Tom Holmes (@Tom_Holmes10) July 25, 2019

Mr Aldred, 28, from East Ruston, added: "At first it was just thunder and lightening but the rain then came down really heavily so me and my girlfriend decided we didn't feel safe hiding under the marquee where they had taken the tickets, surrounded by trees, so made a break for the pub.

"It's not the organisers fault because they can't predict the weather but it's a shame we didn't get to see Chris Ramsey headlining."

Comedian Chris Ramsey confirmed the gig had been called off due to the storm.

Forecasters predicted storms would hit the region to close the hottest day ever recorded in the county.

Laugh in the Park in Chapelfield Gardens has been shut down due to an electrical storm. Photo: James Randle Laugh in the Park in Chapelfield Gardens has been shut down due to an electrical storm. Photo: James Randle

READ MORE: Thunderstorms, frequent lightning strikes and hail to hit Norfolk