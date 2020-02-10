Storm Ciara: Thousands of homes still without power as storm's impact continues

Thousands of homes are still without electricity this morning as Storm Ciara's impact ripples through the county's power network.

UK Power Networks issued a statement Monday morning indicating that as of 5am a staggering 4,859 households were without power in Norfolk as a result of yesterday's 70mph winds.

These include homes in the Norwich area, as well as towns and rural areas spread across the county.

In a statement issued shortly after 5.30am this morning a spokesman for UK Power Networks said: "Power supplies have been affected by Stom Ciara, with wind of over 70mph causing damage to our electricity networks across parts of the East of England and South East.

"We understand how difficult it is to be without electricity and our teams are working hard to get everyone back on supply as quickly as is safely possible.

"Our engineers have already restored the majority of power supplies affected by the storm and we are helping families in vulnerable circumstances who are without power.

"If you see an overhead line down, please keep well clear and call our emergency power cut helpline on 105."

Of the eastern counties, Norfolk is considerably the worst affected, with 4,859 of the 14,107 properties affected in the east being in the county.

Meanwhile, 4,173 households are without power in Suffolk and 715 in Cambridgeshire.

Details of which postcodes are affected can be found on UK Power Networks' live powercut map.

It comes as the county begins recovering from many of the storm's devastating effects, which saw a roof of Wisbech Town's ground collapse, trees come crashing down and a substation explode in Thetford.



