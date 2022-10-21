Thick fog to persist in Norfolk before rain and potential lightning strikes

It has been a foggy start to the day in Norfolk and it's expected to hang around for a bit longer.

The thick fog follows Thursday's thunderstorms.

But it will clear within the next couple of hours when the wind picks up, according to James Lefter, a meteorologist at Weatherquest.

Throughout the day, there will be some sunny spells and temperatures could even reach as high as 19C - which is above average for this time of year.

However, later this afternoon and into the evening, there is a possibility of shattered showers over parts of Norfolk and this could also bring some isolated lightning strikes.

Looking to the weekend, Saturday will be drier will "long spells of hazy sunshine", then another misty night and into Sunday morning.

On Sunday, the wet weather is expected to return but this will clear up into the afternoon.















