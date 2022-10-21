News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

Thick fog to persist in Norfolk before rain and potential lightning strikes

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 9:51 AM October 21, 2022
Updated: 10:00 AM October 21, 2022
Norfolk woke to thick fog this morning 

Norfolk woke to thick fog this morning - Credit: Archant

It has been a foggy start to the day in Norfolk and it's expected to hang around for a bit longer.

The thick fog follows Thursday's thunderstorms. 

But it will clear within the next couple of hours when the wind picks up, according to James Lefter, a meteorologist at Weatherquest. 

Throughout the day, there will be some sunny spells and temperatures could even reach as high as 19C - which is above average for this time of year. 

However, later this afternoon and into the evening, there is a possibility of shattered showers over parts of Norfolk and this could also bring some isolated lightning strikes.

Looking to the weekend, Saturday will be drier will "long spells of hazy sunshine", then another misty night and into Sunday morning. 

On Sunday, the wet weather is expected to return but this will clear up into the afternoon. 





Norwich News
Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

James Whitman, who went missing from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital this afternoon.

Norwich Live News

Body found in search for missing 40-year-old man

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The scene at the sewage spill on the A47 at Hockering.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Disruption on A47 continued into night after 'human waste' spilt over road

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
William Jeeson, 22, and his eighteen-month-old daughter Eve, of Dagenham Essex, were killed in a crash in Cambridge

Norfolk woman uninjured in crash that killed father and baby

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The scene at the sewage spill on the A47 at Hockering.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Drivers hit by heavy delays after 'human waste' spills onto A47

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon