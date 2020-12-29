In photos: Town's recovery from flooding

Pictures have revealed the aftermath of a Norfolk town's flooding as it recovers from unanticipated levels over the past few days.
Thetford is now welcoming the subsiding of flood water following heavy rainfall which resulted in the River Thet bursting its banks, which left notable statues and landmarks surrounded by water.
Hundreds of homes were evacuated on Saturday, December 26 and a flood warning remains in place for the Little Ouse River and River Thet at Thetford, Brandon and Hockwold.
Pictures captured on Monday, December 28 shows the Maharaja Duleep Singh Memorial Statue and the Captain Mainwaring Statue among the sites still sitting in water.
And high river levels is causing flooding around Knettishall Heath in Suffolk.
