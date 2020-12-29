News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
In photos: Town's recovery from flooding

Sarah Hussain

Published: 6:00 AM December 29, 2020   
Flooding causes damage in Thetford over Christmas 2020. Credit - Sonya Duncan

Pictures have revealed the aftermath of a Norfolk town's flooding as it recovers from unanticipated levels over the past few days.

Flooding causes damage in Thetford over Christmas 2020. Credit - Sonya Duncan

Thetford is now welcoming the subsiding of flood water following heavy rainfall which resulted in the River Thet bursting its banks, which left notable statues and landmarks surrounded by water.

Flooding causes damage in Thetford over Christmas 2020. Credit - Sonya Duncan

Hundreds of homes were evacuated on Saturday, December 26 and a flood warning remains in place for the Little Ouse River and River Thet at Thetford, Brandon and Hockwold. 

Flooding causes damage in Thetford over Christmas 2020. Credit - Sonya Duncan

Pictures captured on Monday, December 28 shows the Maharaja Duleep Singh Memorial Statue and the Captain Mainwaring Statue among the sites still sitting in water.

Flooding causes damage in Thetford over Christmas 2020. Credit - Sonya Duncan

Flooding causes damage in Thetford over Christmas 2020. Credit - Sonya Duncan

Flooding causes damage in Thetford over Christmas 2020. Credit - Sonya Duncan

Flooding causes damage in Thetford over Christmas 2020. Credit - Sonya Duncan

Flooding causes damage in Thetford over Christmas 2020. Credit - Sonya Duncan

And high river levels is causing flooding around Knettishall Heath in Suffolk.

High river levels causing flooding around Knettishall Heath in Suffolk. Credit - Sonya Duncan

High river levels causing flooding around Knettishall Heath in Suffolk. Credit - Sonya Duncan

High river levels causing flooding around Knettishall Heath in Suffolk. Credit - Sonya Duncan

High river levels causing flooding around Knettishall Heath in Suffolk. Credit - Sonya Duncan

