All weekend events cancelled and visitor warning for Thetford Forest

PUBLISHED: 13:53 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:35 14 February 2020

All events have been cancelled this weekend in Thetford Forest due to high winds expected from Storm Dennis. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Visitors to Thetford Forest have been warned to take extra care as high winds are expected.

Storm Dennis is expect to blast the region this weekend with winds of up to 50mph.

Following last weekend's Storm Ciara, the Met Office has warned that the next storm could bring another weekend of heavy wind and rain.

A spokesman for Forestry England said: "The forecast is for strong winds this Saturday and Sunday, please take extra care if you are out in the forest.

"We will be out assessing sites as soon as possible and will notify you of any route closures if they are required.

"All planned events for the weekend have been postponed, so if you were planning on attending an event please refer to the organiser for new dates."

A weather warning had been in place from 10am on Saturday, February 15 until midnight that night. But the Met Office has extended the warning through to just before midnight on Sunday, January 16.

