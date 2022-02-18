Thetford family have narrow escape after garage roofing flies off

Luke, Clare and Teddy Bailey, from Thetford, who were hit by the roof which had blown off of the garages on Ripon Way during storm Eunice. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2022

Neighbours in a Thetford housing estate had a narrow escape when a large section of garage roofing was ripped off by Storm Eunice.

The asphalt roof hit nearby cars and large chunks of debris and anti-climb spikes went flying through the air in Ripon Way at about 1.30pm on Friday.

One family were lucky to walk away with only a minor injury, but they say things could have been much worse.

Claire Bailey, 31, said: "It was such a scary experience, you just don't expect it.

"My husband Luke was helping me get my two-year-old son Teddy out of the car. I started to pull him out when Luke suddenly said to stop.

"There was a big gust and then the next thing you know the garage roofing opposite had blown off and was coming towards us.

"Luke was hit on his by a what seemed like a part of a metal drain attached to the roof.

"I just thought, if that had hit him any higher that could have been really bad. Or if we had got Teddy out sooner it could have hit all of us."

Debris from the roof continued to be blown around the area, with some parts ending up over 200 yards away, according to neighbour Lin Austin.

Ms Austin said: "I heard a huge smash and saw that my front door had been covered in what seemed like black moss.

"Part of the roofing had hit my car and it has been left with some scratches, which I don't really care about.

"I'm just thankful no one was walking past at the time closer to the garages, otherwise there could have been some real problems. With all the concrete and metal spikes, it was scary."

Following the incident, Ms Austin called the fire brigade after being unable to get hold of her housing management company.

The fire service arrived and helped clear up the dangerous material and moved the roofing to the side, making the scene safe.

The housing management company were later successfully contacted and continued with repairs and clearing the dangerous material.



