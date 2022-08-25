News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Town centre Tesco store closed due to flooding

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:28 AM August 25, 2022
Updated: 11:42 AM August 25, 2022
A town centre Tesco supermarket is currently closed after it became flooded during a storm earlier today.

Tesco on Oak Street in Fakenham closed at about 9am on Thursday morning after heavy rain flooded its car park.

Its outdoor area is swamped with water, with a barricade of trollies and a sign preventing cars from entering.

There is also flooding in Greenway Lane in the town, with firefighters on the scene attempting to clear water after they received a 999 call at about 10.26am.

A telegraph pole has also fallen on the A1067 due to strong winds from the storm.

It comes after a yellow weather warning was issued by the Met Office for storms and heavy rain. 

Norfolk Live News
Fakenham News

