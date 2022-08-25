Town centre Tesco store closed due to flooding

A town centre Tesco supermarket is currently closed after it became flooded during a storm earlier today.

Tesco on Oak Street in Fakenham closed at about 9am on Thursday morning after heavy rain flooded its car park.

Its outdoor area is swamped with water, with a barricade of trollies and a sign preventing cars from entering.

Tesco in Fakenham has flooded - Credit: Andrew Simon

There is also flooding in Greenway Lane in the town, with firefighters on the scene attempting to clear water after they received a 999 call at about 10.26am.

A telegraph pole has also fallen on the A1067 due to strong winds from the storm.

It comes after a yellow weather warning was issued by the Met Office for storms and heavy rain.

