Winter is coming: Temperatures to drop across Norfolk

A walker struggles against the elements in Cromer, as the cold snap closes in. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2017

It might be time to bring out a pair of gloves as temperatures across Norfolk are forecast to drop next week.

Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest said the mercury could fall to 5C on Wednesday - almost 10C lower than where it stood last week.

Phil Garner, from Weatherquest, said parts of Norfolk had seen temperatures reach 14C over the past few days, which was above-average for this time of year.

But he said today (Sunday, November 18), will see the thermometer fall to 10C, despite it being a sunny and clear day.

Mr Garner said tonight is forecast to be cloudy, while Monday will see light showers and temperatures between 9C to 10C.

Tuesday will see the first major drop in temperature, with the mercury falling to a low of 6C.

Mr Garner said it could drop even further by Wednesday to 5C. Showers are forecast for both days.