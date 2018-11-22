Search

Advanced search
Video

Temperatures plummet to below freezing across Norfolk

22 November, 2018 - 11:22
A garden draped with frost in Hunstanton, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

A garden draped with frost in Hunstanton, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Winter has finally taken hold with temperatures dropping below freezing in parts of Norfolk.

It was the coldest night in the region since the beginning of March with the thermometer dropping to -3.7C at Santon Downham.

In Norfolk it got as low as -3.5C at Houghton Hall and -2.8C at Marham.

Most of the low temperatures came in the early part of the night before cloud moved in and conditions became milder.

Today there will be highs of 6C inland with temperatures reaching 8C on the coast.

It will stay above freezing tonight with a chance of frost in some parts. Friday will see highs of 9C.

It comes as parts of the country saw the first snow fall of the season with motorists warned of hazardous driving conditions.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Canaries legend says father is being ‘eaten alive by dementia’ as he accuses union boss of failing families

Chris Sutton. Photo: C1 Photography

Fifth person stabbed in Norwich in two weeks

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture Archant.

Video Everything you need to know ahead of Norwich Traditional Christmas Market

Christmas Market Credit: Getty Images

Political tide turns in north Norfolk as vote of no confidence is carried against leadership

Former North Norfolk District Council leader John Lee (left) and new leader Sarah Butikofer (right) Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Updated Police nab 13 drivers taking phone pictures of A11 lorry crash

The overturned lorry in Thetford. Picture: Lorna Willis

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Fifth person stabbed in Norwich in two weeks

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture Archant.

Mother left ‘too scared to be at home’ after car having tyres slashed

Jasmin Barber and her husband were shocked when the police did not come out to reports of their vandalised cars. Photo: Jasmine Barber

Mystery surrounds death of four foxes found laid nose to tail by road

The four foxes found dead at the side of the road in Brandon. Picture: Richard Kemp

12 highlights at Norwich Cathedral this Christmas

Messiah by Candleight at Norwich Credit: Paul Hurst

Night-mare - police kept busy as eight horses escape

Police snapped photos of the meandering culprits as they returned them to their field. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast