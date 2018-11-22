Video

Temperatures plummet to below freezing across Norfolk

A garden draped with frost in Hunstanton, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Winter has finally taken hold with temperatures dropping below freezing in parts of Norfolk.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It was the coldest night in the region since the beginning of March with the thermometer dropping to -3.7C at Santon Downham.

In Norfolk it got as low as -3.5C at Houghton Hall and -2.8C at Marham.

Most of the low temperatures came in the early part of the night before cloud moved in and conditions became milder.

Today there will be highs of 6C inland with temperatures reaching 8C on the coast.

It will stay above freezing tonight with a chance of frost in some parts. Friday will see highs of 9C.

It comes as parts of the country saw the first snow fall of the season with motorists warned of hazardous driving conditions.