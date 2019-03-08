Reports that hot weather is causing tarmac to melt in town

There have been reports of tarmac melting in New Street, Holt. Picture: Google Maps Archant

It's one of the hottest July days on record in Norfolk, and now there are reports that tarmac is melting.

A resident in Holt, who did not wish to be named, said New Street in the north Norfolk town was melting.

And she added that, in spite of the extreme temperatures, dog walkers were still taking their pets out on hot tarmac.

She said: "The tarmac in town is melting yet I've just seen four dogs, mostly waiting outside dress shops while the owners shop! Why?

"If it's hot for us, how much hotter must it be when you've got a fur coat on?"

It comes as drivers are warned to take extra care while travelling, as extreme temperatures could cause roads to soften and bubble beneath them.

Experts say that roads could reach 50C at the surface and at these temperatures can start to soften.

