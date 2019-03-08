Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Reports that hot weather is causing tarmac to melt in town

PUBLISHED: 16:08 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:02 25 July 2019

There have been reports of tarmac melting in New Street, Holt. Picture: Google Maps

There have been reports of tarmac melting in New Street, Holt. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

It's one of the hottest July days on record in Norfolk, and now there are reports that tarmac is melting.

A resident in Holt, who did not wish to be named, said New Street in the north Norfolk town was melting.

And she added that, in spite of the extreme temperatures, dog walkers were still taking their pets out on hot tarmac.

You may also want to watch:

She said: "The tarmac in town is melting yet I've just seen four dogs, mostly waiting outside dress shops while the owners shop! Why?

"If it's hot for us, how much hotter must it be when you've got a fur coat on?"

It comes as drivers are warned to take extra care while travelling, as extreme temperatures could cause roads to soften and bubble beneath them.

Experts say that roads could reach 50C at the surface and at these temperatures can start to soften.

Is the tarmac melting where you live? Email newsdesk@archant.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Revealed: Norwich’s Castle Mall to get new name and new look

Castle Mall, Norwich. Pic: Castle Mall.

Severe A11 delays after four vehicles collide while passing another crash

There have been two crashes on the A11 at Thickthorn. Picture Twitter/SouthNorfolkPolice.

Drunk mother found pushing seven-month-old daughter along major road

A149 at Rollesby. PHOTO: Google

Thunderstorms, frequent lightning strikes and hail to hit Norfolk

Jo Clarke (@_JoClarke) took this photographs of lightning north of Norwich. Pic: Jo Clarke.

Complaints flood in about firm which left artist with £43,000 garden nightmare

Alan Street on his abandoned extension in Hornchurch. Photo: Polly Hancock

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

School closing early for summer due to heatwave

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS) is closing for the summer term a day early due to the heatwave. Picture: OBHS

Woman, 18, dies following crash

The scene of a fatal crash outside Repps with Bastwick where an 18-year-old woman died on July 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

Teenager who died in woodland is named

Joseph Chapman was discovered in woodland on Beach Road, Wells. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Thunderstorms, frequent lightning strikes and hail to hit Norfolk

Jo Clarke (@_JoClarke) took this photographs of lightning north of Norwich. Pic: Jo Clarke.

Police forced to close section of A11 after tarmac melts

The tarmac on the A11 has melted. Picture: NSRAPT

Norwich’s Castle Mall announces another new store

Tim Sweeting, the CEO of YMCA Norfolk which is opening a new shop in Castle Mall. Pic: Archant library.

Airbnb guests get to sleep in bed from Shakespeare in Love

Gwyneth Paltrow and Joseph Fiennes in the bed scenes in Shakespeare in Love. Picture: Miramax/Universal

Kitten is last one left at rescue centre after all her siblings are adopted

Priscilla needs a home now all of her siblings have been adopted. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists