What will the weather be like for Take That at Carrow Road?

Take That at Carrow Road in June 2017 Credit: Sonya Duncan Archant

Take That will soon arrive in Norwich for their highly anticipated stadium gig. But will fans be holding back the flood or letting it shine in the sun?

It doesn't look like it will rain on Take That's parade tomorrow as it's set to be a dry evening at Carrow Road with humid temperatures into the night.

According to Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest: "Thursday evening should be dry and fairly humid.

"Even though there's set to be quite a bit of cloud around at 6pm temperatures will be around 20C.

"When the show finishes around 10.30pm to 11pm temperatures will still be relatively warm at about 16C to 17C."

Gates will open at 5.30pm and Take That will take to the stage at 8.30pm after support by Rick Astley.

Firstbus and Konectbus will be providing late services to ferry fans home from the gig.

