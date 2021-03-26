When you can see the Super Worm Moon over Norfolk

Published: 12:09 PM March 26, 2021

A Super Worm Moon will be visible over Norfolk this weekend. Picture: Hilary Gostling - Credit: iWitness

Make sure to keep your eyes to the skies this weekend as a a supermoon will light up Norfolk.

A supermoon appears bigger and brighter than normal as it is when the moon is closest to the earth and there will be four in 2021.

The first one of the year will appear on Sunday, March 28 at 7.48pm and will hopefully be visible all evening, though the forecast at the moment is cloudy for Norfolk.

The March full moon is always called a Worm Moon as it represents the start of spring and earthworms emerging in the soil as the ground begins to thaw.

As March's full moon is also a supermoon it is called a Super Worm Moon.

Full moons occur when the moon is on the opposite side of the earth to the sun when rotating.

When this conicides with the moon at its closest point to the earth, known as the perigee, it is a supermoon.