News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

When you can see the Super Worm Moon over Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:09 PM March 26, 2021   
A Super Worm Moon will be visible over Norfolk this weekend.

A Super Worm Moon will be visible over Norfolk this weekend. Picture: Hilary Gostling - Credit: iWitness

Make sure to keep your eyes to the skies this weekend as a a supermoon will light up Norfolk.

A supermoon appears bigger and brighter than normal as it is when the moon is closest to the earth and there will be four in 2021.

The first one of the year will appear on Sunday, March 28 at 7.48pm and will hopefully be visible all evening, though the forecast at the moment is cloudy for Norfolk. 

The March full moon is always called a Worm Moon as it represents the start of spring and earthworms emerging in the soil as the ground begins to thaw. 

As March's full moon is also a supermoon it is called a Super Worm Moon.

Full moons occur when the moon is on the opposite side of the earth to the sun when rotating.

When this conicides with the moon at its closest point to the earth, known as the perigee, it is a supermoon.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Historic day' for £37.4m bypass as revised bid revealed
  2. 2 'Valuable' free car park bought by council to prevent it being sold off
  3. 3 White tailed sea eagle spotted on the north Norfolk coast
  1. 4 Q&A: What can I do when lockdown eases on Monday?
  2. 5 Anger at plans to fell hundreds of trees along village road
  3. 6 Two Norfolk spots make the Sunday Times' 'best places to live' list
  4. 7 Boy, 12, punched by man as he walked home from school
  5. 8 Hunt for dog walker who exposed himself in woodland
  6. 9 Police urge Norfolk people to be 'sensible' as Covid lockdown eases
  7. 10 Confusion over when vaccination of under-50s can begin
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Woolpack pub in King's Lynn, which could be turned into homes Picture: Matthew Usher.

Pub for sale after owners faced 'barrage of abuse' over homes plan

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
70 Marine Parade

New bid to replace £595,000 seafront house with 'striking' family home

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Gary 'Gee' Smith has died suddenly

Pregnant woman's heartache after husband's sudden death

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
An overgrown house in Eaton, which Norwich City Council is being urged to buy

Council urged to buy 'eyesore' home in quiet cul-de-sac

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus