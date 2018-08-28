Search

Sunrise stills show calm before the storm over Cromer seafront

PUBLISHED: 16:44 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:48 08 January 2019

Peter Cheney took these photos of the sunrise over the Cromer seas. Photo: Peter Cheney

Peter Cheney took these photos of the sunrise over the Cromer seas. Photo: Peter Cheney

Archant

Cromer battled the waves today as strong gusts of wind and high spring tides saw the seafront take a soaking.

Peter Cheney took these photos of the sunrise over the Cromer seas. Photo: Peter Cheney

Flood alerts were issued across Norfolk and Suffolk’s coastline for much of the day, (Tuesday, January 8).

But these colourful photos of the sunrise, captured just hours before forecasters began to warn of the flood risk, are a perfect example of the calm before the storm.

Photographer Peter Cheney shot the images during the early morning of Monday, January 7, in Cromer.

The three photos show the glowing orange sunlight breaking through a solid mass of grey clouds above the beach, and the silhouettes of the town’s buildings along the seafront.

Peter Cheney took these photos of the sunrise over the Cromer seas. Photo: Peter CheneyPeter Cheney took these photos of the sunrise over the Cromer seas. Photo: Peter Cheney

The peaceful pictures were a contrast to the stormy shots shared on the Enjoy Cromer More Facebook page on Tuesday, where waves battered the coast and pier.

