What a difference a year makes - bumper end to half term as sun continues, 12 months on from heavy snow

PUBLISHED: 10:49 24 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:54 24 February 2019

Cromer in the sunshine. Photo: Jo Clarke

Cromer in the sunshine. Photo: Jo Clarke

Just 12 months ago, our region was in the thick of a cold snap, days before the arrival of heavy snow and the Beast from the East.

Lambs have been born at Wroxham Barns in north Norfolk this February half term. Pictured, lambs at a farm in Waxham in 2017. Photo: Anne MarksLambs have been born at Wroxham Barns in north Norfolk this February half term. Pictured, lambs at a farm in Waxham in 2017. Photo: Anne Marks

But with lambs skipping in the fields in north Norfolk, and beach-goers venturing to the sands, the forecast this weekend has been very different.

Last year’s so-called ‘cold wave’ began on Thursday, February 22, and settled in across Norfolk and Waveney until Tuesday, March 5.

And the region battled dangerous conditions, with paramedics forced to walk to work, 430 schools closed and an image of a police officer up to his knees in snow on one of the county’s busiest stretches of road making headlines.

But with East Anglia heading for another balmy day on Sunday, after the warmest day of the year so far on Friday, the region’s attractions are gearing up for a busy end to the half-term holiday.

In Norwich on Saturday, rugby fans crowded the city’s pubs throughout the day to watch England’s 21-13 defeat to Wales, while home fans enjoyed a sunny start to the 3-2 win against Bristol.

READ MORE: Sunshine and blue skies ahead as Norfolk sees its warmest day of the year

And with temperatures set to climb to 13C on Sunday afternoon, the final weekend of the spring half-term has ushered in more of a summery mood, with people heading to the region’s sunniest spots of coastline.

One beach-goer took to Twitter to share a snap of Cromer’s beach huts bathed in the February sun, while staff at the town’s Benedict’s Cove gift shop said: “[It’s] lovely to see Cromer busy and everyone enjoying the beautiful weather.”

Attractions in north Norfolk, including Fakenham’s award-winning Pensthorpe Natural Park and Hoveton’s Wroxham Barns, reported a busy period throughout the break.

Liz Kirkham, from Wroxham Barns, said visitor numbers had been encouraging.

She said: “We have been very busy, particularly with the farm because we’ve had the lambing going on.

“This year we’ve been able to have people watch the lambs being born.

“It’s been so warm - let’s hope it continues today for the last day of the half-term.”

• Are you enjoying a sunny day in Norfolk today? Share your photos with us on Twitter @EDP24 or message our Facebook page EDP24.

