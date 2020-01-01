Search

Advanced search

Batten down the hatches - weekend could see strongest winds in more than two years

PUBLISHED: 07:52 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 07:53 07 February 2020

People battling the strong wind blowing across Cromer Pier more than two hours ahead of the high tide and predicted storm. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

People battling the strong wind blowing across Cromer Pier more than two hours ahead of the high tide and predicted storm. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2014

The region could be hit by the strongest winds in two years this weekend, forecasters have warned.

A yellow weather warning is in place over the weekend, with the Met Office warning that strong winds could result in damage to homes, trees and other buildings, with gusts expected to exceed 60mph.

You may also want to watch:

And Dan Holley, a meteorologist for Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest, has said that East Anglia could see the strongest winds since January 2018 - when gusts reached 83mph.

Writing on Twitter, Mr Holley said: "At this stage there is some uncertainty but the main message is there will be a prolonged period of strong winds from Saturday evening through to late Tuesday, with a peak on Sunday where gusts of 60-70mph are possible.

"It's likely Sunday will produce the strongest winds we've seen since January 18, 2018. On average we experience winds greater than 60mph somewhere in East Anglia on eight days a year - for 70mph its one day a year."

Most Read

Female lorry driver ‘distraught’ after being followed by councillor for 15 miles

Lorry driver Emma Fulcher was followed by West Suffolk and Brandon Town Councillor, Victor Lukaniuk, for nearly 15 miles. Photo: Emma Fulcher

Waitrose and John Lewis ‘may have to close stores’

John Lewis in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Parts of A11 will be closed for one month

Parts of the A11 will be closed between Wymondham and Spooner Row for one month. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Owner says ‘life’s work’ has been destroyed in high street blaze

Dennis Brooks, 68, has owned the building of Beijing Diner since 1992. Picture: Marc Betts

Man dies in fatal A140 lorry crash

Police at the accident on the A140 at Little Stonham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agriculture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

Witnesses tell of blaze at Chinese restaurant in town high street

Fire fighters at the fire in Watton's High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Plans for McDonalds and Starbucks on town outskirts called ‘ludicrous’

Downham town council objected to plans for McDonald's and Starbucks to be built on the outskirts of town. Picture: Jay Nelson

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

Staff devastated as historic hotel closes suddenly

The Brandon House Hotel has closed in Brandon, on the Norfolk/Suffolk border. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Female lorry driver ‘distraught’ after being followed by councillor for 15 miles

Lorry driver Emma Fulcher was followed by West Suffolk and Brandon Town Councillor, Victor Lukaniuk, for nearly 15 miles. Photo: Emma Fulcher

Witnesses tell of blaze at Chinese restaurant in town high street

Fire fighters at the fire in Watton's High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Batten down the hatches - weekend could see strongest winds in more than two years

People battling the strong wind blowing across Cromer Pier more than two hours ahead of the high tide and predicted storm. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

See inside this eight-bedroom mansion with link to Britain’s first prime minister for sale for £1.1m

Syderstone's Manor, for sale for £1.1m. Pic: Sowerbys

Owner says ‘life’s work’ has been destroyed in high street blaze

Dennis Brooks, 68, has owned the building of Beijing Diner since 1992. Picture: Marc Betts
Drive 24