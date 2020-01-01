Batten down the hatches - weekend could see strongest winds in more than two years

People battling the strong wind blowing across Cromer Pier more than two hours ahead of the high tide and predicted storm. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2014

The region could be hit by the strongest winds in two years this weekend, forecasters have warned.

A yellow weather warning is in place over the weekend, with the Met Office warning that strong winds could result in damage to homes, trees and other buildings, with gusts expected to exceed 60mph.

And Dan Holley, a meteorologist for Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest, has said that East Anglia could see the strongest winds since January 2018 - when gusts reached 83mph.

Writing on Twitter, Mr Holley said: "At this stage there is some uncertainty but the main message is there will be a prolonged period of strong winds from Saturday evening through to late Tuesday, with a peak on Sunday where gusts of 60-70mph are possible.

"It's likely Sunday will produce the strongest winds we've seen since January 18, 2018. On average we experience winds greater than 60mph somewhere in East Anglia on eight days a year - for 70mph its one day a year."