Temperatures to hit 26C on sunny bank holiday

People will be enjoying the bank holiday sunshine on Cromer beach but are being urged to observe social distancing. Picture: Antony Kelly Archant Norfolk 2018

High winds that have battered the region over the weekend will drop for a gloriously sunny bank holiday Monday.

East Anglia: It will be another fine day across the region today, with little in the way of cloud and some long sunny spells. Winds will be lighter than yesterday, with gentle onshore breezes developing around the coast, and highest temperatures will be close to 26 C. pic.twitter.com/pWszbgjiZR — Weatherquest (@weatherquest_uk) May 25, 2020

There will be largely clear skies and sunny spells with temperatures expected to rise as high as 26C in some places.

On what would have been a busy bank holiday for events that had largely had to be cancelled amid the coronavirus restrictions, there will be long sunny periods, with inland areas becoming warm.

The sunshine is likely to attract people to parks, open spaces and the coast.

Norwich-based Weatherquest said: “It will be another fine day across the region today, with little in the way of cloud and some long sunny spells.

“Winds will be lighter than yesterday, with gentle onshore breezes developing around the coast, and highest temperatures will be close to 26C.”

Sunshine and gentle to moderate breezes are predicted to continue throughout the week with temperatures over 20C and no rain.