Home struck by lightning as storms bring thunder, lightning and downpours

Jo Clarke (@_JoClarke) took this photographs of lightning north of Norwich. Pic: Jo Clarke. Jo Clarke

A home was struck by lightning as storms rolled over Norfolk and Suffolk, bringing downpours and keeping people awake on an already sweltering night.

The first thunderstorm passed over Norfolk at about 3am on Wednesday (July 24), bringing downpours, rumbles of thunder and spectacular lightning.

And a second storm arrived at just after 5am, having already affected parts of Cambridgeshire, Essex and West Suffolk.

A home in Fisher Way, in Thetford, was stuck by lightning at about 3am.

Fire crews from Thetford, East Harling and Attleborough went to the scene after they were called by the occupant of the home.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said nobody was hurt and no damage was caused, but firefighters carried out checks on the property to make sure it was safe.

They came away from the scene at just after 4am.

Norfolk and Suffolk were among the areas of the country where the office had issued a yellow severe weather warning for thunderstorms, in place until 9am today.

There were power cuts in areas such as Great Yarmouth, Norwich, Wroxham, Roughton, Loddon and Lingwood, but UK Power Networks has fixed the majority of the issues.

The storms came on a night when many people were struggling to sleep due to the high temperatures - and forecasters say the region is in for another hot day today, with temperatures in Norwich already above 20C at 6am.

Dan Holley, a forecaster at University of East Anglia-based Weatherquest tweeted that, once the storms clear away, a hot, humid day will follow, with temperatures up to 35C.

Large swathes of Britain have experienced storms and lightning strikes as the country braces for what could be its hottest day ever later this week.

Daniel James (@Danjamesvxr) captured this bolt of lightning in Norwich at 4am. Pic: Daniel James. Daniel James (@Danjamesvxr) captured this bolt of lightning in Norwich at 4am. Pic: Daniel James.

North Wales was the wettest area overnight, getting 15mm of rain in one hour.

But by Wednesday morning, much of the country was already experiencing temperatures far above normal for this time of year.

"Quite a lot of places are back up to 23 or 24 degrees already (at 5am)," Met Office meteorologist Emma Smith said.

"It's normally 13 or 14 degrees at this time of year, so that's 10 degrees above average."

It comes after temperatures across England exceeded 30C (86F) on Tuesday, with forecasters predicting even hotter temperatures on Wednesday.

"It will get to 35 degrees on Wednesday, with a small chance it will get to 36C," said Ms Smith.

The highest overnight average temperature ever seen in the UK was 23.3C (73.94F) in July 1948.

Ms Smith said there is a possibility this will be beaten on Thursday night into Friday.

The Met Office said there is a 40pc chance the UK temperature record of 38.5C (101.3F), which was recorded in Faversham, Kent, in August 2003, will be exceeded.