Storm Jorge: Norfolk set to miss 70mph winds

PUBLISHED: 22:01 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 22:02 27 February 2020

Norfolk is set to miss Storm Jorge, which will bring winds of up to 70mph to other parts of the UK. Picture: Met Office

Norfolk is set to miss Storm Jorge, which will bring winds of up to 70mph to other parts of the UK. Picture: Met Office

Norfolk is one of a few places across the country which is set to miss out on the impact of Storm Jorge.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for large parts of the UK as Storm Jorge moves in this weekend.

The warning covers several areas of England, Wales and Northern Ireland, and is in place from 12pm Saturday to 12pm Sunday, but does not include Norfolk.

Heavy rainfall of 60-80mm has been forecast for parts of Wales and northern England and rain warning have been issued.

Wind warnings are in place for Northern Ireland, Wales, southern Scotland and much of England where gusts could reach 50-60mph, while coastal areas could be battered by winds of 65-70mph.

The Met Office said the Republic of Ireland would have the strongest and damaging winds.

In the Norfolk, the weather has been forecast to be sunny over the weekend.

On Saturday temperatures could reach 6C and on Sunday temperatures could hit 10C.

