Norfolk braced for thunder and winds from Storm Hannah

PUBLISHED: 10:15 26 April 2019

Norfolk is expected to feel the tailend of storm Hannah with heavy winds and thundery showers through Saturday. Picture: Chris Herring

Norfolk is expected to feel the tailend of storm Hannah with heavy winds and thundery showers through Saturday. Picture: Chris Herring

© 2014 Chris Herring Photography

Forecasters have warned Norfolk should be prepared to be hit with the tail end of storm Hannah, which is set to bring thunder and winds of up to 70mph.

Although the region has woken to a sunny start, heavy rain and thundery showers are expected to close in towards the end of the morning and stick around through the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to plummet overnight and into Saturday, falling from 18c to 5c.

On Saturday, the heavy rain is expected to continue with strong winds in the west of the county and potential for more thunder.

Weatherquest forecaster Fred Best said: “A deep area of low pressure will push some rain through around midnight tonight and through tomorrow there will be outbreaks of rain and heavy showers. Winds will pick up reaching up to 50mph in the south of the county, peaking around 2pm.”

A yellow weather warning has been put in place in large areas of the South West but so far there are no official warnings in place in Norfolk or Suffolk.

However the strong winds are predicted to settle Sunday morning with occasional sunny spells carrying through into Monday morning.

Overnight into tomorrow today should be mostly dry turning cloudy later.

