Storm Gareth set to batter Norfolk with 60mph winds

PUBLISHED: 14:23 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:52 11 March 2019

The Met Office has issued another yellow weather warning for strong winds in Norfolk. Photo: PA

The Met Office has issued another yellow weather warning for strong winds in Norfolk. Photo: PA

The whole of Norfolk falls under the Met Office’s yellow weather warning for strong northwesterly winds as the third named storm of the year is set to hit the country.

The warning is in place from this evening with Storm Gareth set to bring conditions similar to what the county saw over the weekend as the UK braces for more strong winds.

The most powerful gusts are due tomorrow morning and conditions are expected to settle again into the afternoon, with Norfolk’s weather warning lifting at around 3pm.

Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest said: “On Tuesday evening there will gusts of around 45-50mph blowing across the region into Wednesday, where speeds could reach 50-60mph.

“The temperature on Tuesday night could briefly dip to around 2/3C but then it looks like it will get warmer again as the week goes on.”

The Met Office has warned the UK to expect some disruption to travel while the weather warning is in place, along with delays for high sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.

