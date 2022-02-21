Storm Franklin hits Norfolk: Flood warnings and 70mph winds predicted

The county is once again in for a blustery start to the week as Storm Franklin sweeps through Norfolk.

The storm, which is the third in a week after Storm Dudley and Eunice, arrived in the UK on Sunday (February 20) and brought strong winds and heavy rain across the region.

The Met Office warned that gusts of up to 70mph could hit Norfolk.

The county was issued with a yellow weather warning which remains in place until 1pm on Monday (February 21).

#StormFranklin, the third named storm in less than a week arrived across the UK on Sunday, with severe gales and heavy rain 🌧️



Here is a look back at the past 24 hours 👇 pic.twitter.com/5RQ6oPgR6j — Met Office (@metoffice) February 20, 2022

Flood alerts are also in place for the Hunstanton coast and the tidal rivers Bure, Ant and Thurne.

The arrival of Storm Franklin came just two days after Storm Eunice caused thousands of homes to be without power for 24 hours or more after lines were damaged by fallen trees.

About 690 homes are still without power across Norfolk with Dereham, Wymondham, Watton, Martham, Tottenhill and Diss among the places impacted.

We’re you kept awake last night because of #StormFranklin ? Here’s a look at some of the wind gusts so far today in the @itvanglia region pic.twitter.com/FrYfR5ma5o — Chris Page - Weatherman (@ChrisPage90) February 21, 2022

Greater Anglia has also asked passengers to only make essential trips.

The company will be running a very reduced service which could be disrupted by Storm Franklin at short notice.

Network Rail has kept the 50mph speed limit in place from Storm Eunice to ensure the railway runs safely.

Because of this, fewer trains will be running and journey times will be longer.