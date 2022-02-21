'Stay away from rivers' - warns flood warden

High water at Potter Heigham bridge in recent weeks, between January 29 and February 18. - Credit: Paul Rice

A senior flood warden has urged people to stay away from the region's rivers, which remain swollen from days of heavy rain and storms.

Paul Rice, who volunteers as a warden for North Norfolk District Council, said he expects the high water levels to remain for much of the week and urged the public to not venture near the waterways unless they "absolutely have to".

He said the strong winds and stormy seas were keeping the levels high, by preventing the rivers from draining into the sea.

Flood alerts are in place on the Waveney, from Diss to Breydon Water, as well as on the Bure, Ant and Thurne.

Mr Rice said that even before the recent storms, river levels on much of the Broads had been very high, especially around Potter Heigham, which has been repeatedly hit by flooding over the past three weeks.

Problems have also been reported at Horning and Ludham Bridge.

Scenes of flooding in Potter Heigham in recent weeks. - Credit: Paul Rice

Mr Rice - who is also a member of Broads Watch, another volunteer group - said levels remained "extremely high", and at one point had seen footpaths covered by up to 10in of water, with very little clearance under many of the bridges on the Broads.

He said there remained a threat that another potential storm which may hit later this week - and which would be called Storm Gladys - could worsen the situation.

"Wind direction is still pushing water upstream", he said.

Broads River Watch founding member Paul Rice. Picture: Andrew Stone - Credit: Archant

"The gusts appear to be worse on Monday than they have been the last two storms, with Gladys potentially on the way, we're going to be a while before we see a little respite.

"We were hoping by Thursday we'd be all dried out and that still looks to be the case.

"Until the wind direction starts to change and the water levels start to recede, my belief is we should stay on flood alert."