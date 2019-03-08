Thunder and lightning forecast for Norfolk over next 48 hours

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY LIZ BRAY

Thunder and lightning is forecast for Norfolk over the next 48 hours, with a yellow weather warning issued for the region.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: The Met Office The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: The Met Office

The Met Office said thunderstorms could develop to bring torrential rail, hail and lightning to East Anglia, disrupting travel and causing flooding.

Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest said while Tuesday will get off to a dry start, an area of rain moving in from the south west will arrive in the afternoon.

Weatherquest meteorologist Phil Garner said the rain could be accompanied by a "rumble" of thunder later in the day.

He said the worst of the weather will occur in the early hours of Wednesday morning where there will be more thunder and lighting, along with local downpours.

Despite the wet start, Mr Garner said Wednesday will become dryer in the afternoon.

Temperatures on Tuesday are forecast to reach highs of 22C, while Wednesday will be cooler at 19C.

The Met Office has a yellow weather warning in place for the East of England from 6pm on Tuesday, June 18, through to 9pm on Wednesday, June 19.

The Met Office said: "There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services."

The bad weather comes after the region experienced a month's worth of rain in less than three days between Monday and Wednesday last week.

Weatherquest meteorologist Fred Best said between midnight on Monday, June 10 and 3pm on Wednesday, June 12, Houghton Hall was among the wettest spots with 75mm of rain recorded.

He said the average June rainfall for our region is 50mm.

Dan Holley, also from Weatherquest, said on Twitter that Monday, June 10 was the wettest calendar day in East Anglia since May 17, 2017 and one of the top five wettest days in the past five years, with 23.4mm of rain falling.

According to the Met Office, the weather is due to improve on Thursday, June 20 with sunshine forecast for most of the day.

Temperatures are expected to reach 19C in Norwich on Thursday, and 18C on Friday.