Warning west Norfolk could bear brunt as Storm Eunice blows in

West Norfolk's coast will bear the brunt as Storm Eunice crashes into our region on Friday - Credit: Chris Bishop

West Norfolk could bear the brunt when Storm Eunice blasts its way into East Anglia on Friday, the region's lifeboat charity warns.

A red weather warning - meaning danger to life - has been issued for parts of the South West and South Wales, where the storm is set to bring winds gusting to 100mph.

The Met Office said there is a risk of "flying debris resulting in danger to life" and "damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down".

Amber warnings, the second highest alert level, for wind are in place across the rest of England, including our region.

Regional RNLI spokesman Jim Rice said the expected track of the storm meant parts of the west Norfolk coastline were set to "get a battering".

"The direction of the storm is south-westerly," he added. "So any west-facing coasts are going to be more exposed than easterly ones."

At Hunstanton, winds are forecast to increase steadily through the early hours and morning, with gusts peaking at almost 70mph around 3pm.

Gusts above 60mph are forecast south of the resort, along the coast and at King's Lynn.

Nick Ayers, the RNLI's regional water safety lead, said: "The expected storms could make our seas treacherous, increasing the risk for those visiting the coast.

"In a normal year in the UK, around 150 people lose their lives at the coast and we know that more than half of those never intended to be in the water. So, whether you are walking, running or cycling at the coast, please be extra responsible and avoid taking unnecessary risk or entering the water.

"In particular, we ask people to stay well back from stormy, wintery seas and cliff edges, check tide times before you go, take a phone with you, and call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard if you or someone else is in trouble."











