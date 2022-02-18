Storm Eunice: How the day unfolded in pictures

Gallery

Here is a look back at the day's events of when Storm Eunice caused chaos across Norfolk and Waveney - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Emily Martin

Storm Eunice with its threat of 80mph winds and danger to life has left the country reeling from its impact.

The clean-up operation has already begun and in the forthcoming days the full extent of the damage will be revealed.

In Norfolk and Waveney, the events of the day unfolded dramatically as the region felt the force of one of the worst storms to reach the UK in recent decades.

Here is a look back at how the day developed.

Cromer Pier quiet on the morning of Storm Eunice. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

As the morning sun rose over Cromer and Sheringham seafront, all seemed calm.

Sheringham Prom quiet on the morning of Storm Eunice. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Norwich's streets felt eerily quiet as people stayed away from the city.

The Norwich Lanes were eerily quiet this morning ahead of Storm Eunice. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

In Great Yarmouth, a similar story emerged, with market stalls closed up for the day.

Great Yarmouth marketplace was nearly empty on the morning of February 18. - Credit: Anthony Carroll

The strength of the wind gradually grew over the morning and by midday the full power of Storm Eunice began to be felt.

A tree fell through a garden wall and onto a home’s drive way in Grand Avenue in Lowestoft. - Credit: Louie Bellis

A large tree was uprooted in a Great Yarmouth street - Credit: James Weeds

Trees began to fall, causing havoc for the region's transport network and posing a danger to life.

A large fallen tree blocked an entire road on Low Road in Keswick - Credit: Norfolk Police

A number of roads were blocked and emergency services worked quickly to clear them.

Emergency services at the scene in Low Road, Keswick after a tree fell and blocked the road - Credit: Norfolk Police

As the day progressed, near-miss stories started to emerge.

One family in Thetford had a narrow escape, after a large section of garage roofing was blown off scattering debris all around.

Luke, Clare and Teddy Bailey, from Thetford, who were hit by the roof which had blown off of the garages on Ripon Way during storm Eunice. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2022

A large section of the roof that blew off a garage in Ripon Way, Thetford, scratching Lin Austin's car - Credit: Lin Austin

One motorist was taken to hospital, narrowly avoiding serious injuries, after a tree fell and crushed the roof of his 4x4 car near Reepham.

A near miss: Emergency services were called after a tree fell on a car in Booton, near Reepham - Credit: ARCHANT

Garden furniture and trampolines were spotted on wayward journeys through neighbourhoods, as they were blown about by Storm Eunice.

A wayward trampoline was spotted being blown along Factory Lane in Diss. It has since been returned to its owners. - Credit: Graham Pettitt

In Woodrising near Hingham, an aviary that held a group of 10 cockatiels at the PACT Animal Sanctuary was destroyed and they have since gone missing amid the gale-force winds.

A group of cockatiels escaped after their aviary was destroyed by a falling tree during Storm Eunice - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The aviary at PACT Animal Sanctuary has been damaged in Storm Eunice. - Credit: PACT Animal Sanctuary

Elsewhere, at Africa Alive! in Lowestoft an enclosure holding lions was destroyed by a falling tree.

But fortunately the lions had already been moved ahead of the storm.

Major storm damage has brought down fencing at the lion enclosure at Africa Alive! - Credit: Supplied

Falling trees continued to be a problem into the evening and in Fleggburgh, the Main Road was blocked after a large tree fell at 6pm.

A tree fell across the Main Road in Fleggburgh, bringing traffic to a stand still - Credit: Gemma Aylen

Winds remain blustery and the forecast for the weekend remains unsettled.

In Norfolk, the highest wind speeds officially recorded reached 74mph, at Weybourne, Norfolk.