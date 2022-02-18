Gallery
Storm Eunice: How the day unfolded in pictures
- Credit: Brittany Woodman/Emily Martin
Storm Eunice with its threat of 80mph winds and danger to life has left the country reeling from its impact.
The clean-up operation has already begun and in the forthcoming days the full extent of the damage will be revealed.
In Norfolk and Waveney, the events of the day unfolded dramatically as the region felt the force of one of the worst storms to reach the UK in recent decades.
Here is a look back at how the day developed.
As the morning sun rose over Cromer and Sheringham seafront, all seemed calm.
Norwich's streets felt eerily quiet as people stayed away from the city.
In Great Yarmouth, a similar story emerged, with market stalls closed up for the day.
The strength of the wind gradually grew over the morning and by midday the full power of Storm Eunice began to be felt.
Trees began to fall, causing havoc for the region's transport network and posing a danger to life.
A number of roads were blocked and emergency services worked quickly to clear them.
As the day progressed, near-miss stories started to emerge.
One family in Thetford had a narrow escape, after a large section of garage roofing was blown off scattering debris all around.
One motorist was taken to hospital, narrowly avoiding serious injuries, after a tree fell and crushed the roof of his 4x4 car near Reepham.
Garden furniture and trampolines were spotted on wayward journeys through neighbourhoods, as they were blown about by Storm Eunice.
In Woodrising near Hingham, an aviary that held a group of 10 cockatiels at the PACT Animal Sanctuary was destroyed and they have since gone missing amid the gale-force winds.
Elsewhere, at Africa Alive! in Lowestoft an enclosure holding lions was destroyed by a falling tree.
But fortunately the lions had already been moved ahead of the storm.
Falling trees continued to be a problem into the evening and in Fleggburgh, the Main Road was blocked after a large tree fell at 6pm.
Winds remain blustery and the forecast for the weekend remains unsettled.
In Norfolk, the highest wind speeds officially recorded reached 74mph, at Weybourne, Norfolk.