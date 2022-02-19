Police praise community spirit as people help clear fallen trees in storm

Video

Police have praised people in Norfolk and Suffolk for their help in clearing the dozens of trees that fell throughout the region amid Storm Eunice.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) posted on Twitter to thank the people who used their bare hands and chainsaws and farmers who used tractors to clear the roads on Friday.

We would like to thank every single member of the public with their chainsaws and bear hands, farmers with teleporters and tractors, volunteers who have given their time and efforts across Norfolk/Suffolk during #Stormeustice we are very grateful @SuffolkPolice #1815 pic.twitter.com/MHArrS97lv — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) February 18, 2022

Gusts reached speeds in excess of 70mph throughout the day, with a red weather warning put in place for parts of south Suffolk.

An amber warning was in place for the rest of East Anglia.

NSRAPT said: "We could not have done it without all of you. We are extremely proud of the community spirit we have found amongst our counties and partnership agencies keeping Norfolk and Suffolk safe."