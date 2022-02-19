News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police praise community spirit as people help clear fallen trees in storm

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:56 AM February 19, 2022
Trees fell across Norfolk and Suffolk due to Storm Eunice on Friday - Credit: Suffolk police/contributed

Police have praised people in Norfolk and Suffolk for their help in clearing the dozens of trees that fell throughout the region amid Storm Eunice.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) posted on Twitter to thank the people who used their bare hands and chainsaws and farmers who used tractors to clear the roads on Friday.

Gusts reached speeds in excess of 70mph throughout the day, with a red weather warning put in place for parts of south Suffolk.

An amber warning was in place for the rest of East Anglia.

NSRAPT said: "We could not have done it without all of you. We are extremely proud of the community spirit we have found amongst our counties and partnership agencies keeping Norfolk and Suffolk safe."

