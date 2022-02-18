Flights cancelled and schools closed as Storm Eunice to bring 80mph winds

Video

Storm Eunice is expected to hit the region today with gusts of 80mph. - Credit: Archant/Met Office

The region is bracing itself for the impact of Storm Eunice today with winds set to hit 80mph in parts of Norfolk.

An amber weather warning has been issued by the Met Office which could cause a “danger to life”.

It is expected to hit west Norfolk first at midday and the gale force winds will last until 4pm.

Across the border in Suffolk a red weather warning is now in place with some locations set to feel the force of 90mph winds.

The threat of Storm Eunice has forced flights to be cancelled in Norwich.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, which flies from Norwich International Airport, will not be operating its flights.

On the airports website it states: “KL1524 Norwich to Amsterdam cancelled and KL1523 Amsterdam to Norwich cancelled on February 18.

“KLM will contact all passengers for rebooking, if you need to contact KLM please visit www.klm.com or phone reservations 02076600293.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience.”

Storm Eunice is expected to hit Norfolk today with gusts of 80mph. - Credit: Met Office

Elsewhere in the region, Bungay Primary School and St Edmund's Catholic Primary School have closed.

In Beccles, Sir John Leman High School & Sixth Form and St Benet's Catholic Primary School have also made the decision to shut, in a bid to keep students and staff safe.

Norfolk County Council has also announced that recycling centres will be shut across the county.

You will have seen the forecasts for the next few days, as Storm Eunice is due to hit the UK. With winds of up to 90mph expected in some parts of Norfolk and an Amber Weather Warning in place, we have decided to close all our recycling centres on Friday 18 February. pic.twitter.com/QFcIdMOTPk — Norfolk Recycles (@NorfolkRecycles) February 17, 2022

Train users should "only travel if it is essential" as Greater Anglia has reduced its timetable.

In a tweet, a spokesman wrote: "A reduced timetable is being put in place due to Storm Eunice and speed restrictions imposed by Network Rail to protect railway infrastructure."

The operator has also confirmed that the Ipswich to Lowestoft line will be closed all day.

Service Update 06:30 - ❗ Storm Eunice is expected to bring heavy disruption to the network. Please only travel if journey is essential today. ⚠



‼ Advice for customers travelling today - https://t.co/ZQMTdDVTFq



All service updates can be found here 👉 https://t.co/5LDQhQEinq — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) February 18, 2022

Centre Parcs' holiday resort in Elveden has been closed due to the strong winds from Storm Eunice.

The estate, near Thetford Forest in north Suffolk, will not welcome new guests set to arrive today, the firm revealed on Twitter.