Flights cancelled and schools closed as Storm Eunice to bring 80mph winds
Credit: Archant/Met Office
The region is bracing itself for the impact of Storm Eunice today with winds set to hit 80mph in parts of Norfolk.
An amber weather warning has been issued by the Met Office which could cause a “danger to life”.
It is expected to hit west Norfolk first at midday and the gale force winds will last until 4pm.
Across the border in Suffolk a red weather warning is now in place with some locations set to feel the force of 90mph winds.
The threat of Storm Eunice has forced flights to be cancelled in Norwich.
KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, which flies from Norwich International Airport, will not be operating its flights.
On the airports website it states: “KL1524 Norwich to Amsterdam cancelled and KL1523 Amsterdam to Norwich cancelled on February 18.
“KLM will contact all passengers for rebooking, if you need to contact KLM please visit www.klm.com or phone reservations 02076600293.
“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience.”
Elsewhere in the region, Bungay Primary School and St Edmund's Catholic Primary School have closed.
In Beccles, Sir John Leman High School & Sixth Form and St Benet's Catholic Primary School have also made the decision to shut, in a bid to keep students and staff safe.
Norfolk County Council has also announced that recycling centres will be shut across the county.
Train users should "only travel if it is essential" as Greater Anglia has reduced its timetable.
In a tweet, a spokesman wrote: "A reduced timetable is being put in place due to Storm Eunice and speed restrictions imposed by Network Rail to protect railway infrastructure."
The operator has also confirmed that the Ipswich to Lowestoft line will be closed all day.
Centre Parcs' holiday resort in Elveden has been closed due to the strong winds from Storm Eunice.
The estate, near Thetford Forest in north Suffolk, will not welcome new guests set to arrive today, the firm revealed on Twitter.