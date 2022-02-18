Storm Eunice blows through west Norfolk without major damage
- Credit: Chris Bishop
West Norfolk's streets were all but deserted as Storm Eunice blew through.
There were warnings the area would bear the brunt with gusts of more than 60mph.
But the afternoon passed largely without incident, as many opted to stay indoors.
Attractions including Sandringham Park and the Norfolk Wildlife Trust's reserve at Holme, near Hunstanton, were closed as a precaution.
A sign at Sandringham said there was "a significant risk to visitor and staff safety caused by falling trees, branches and debris".
The visitor centre, gift shop and cafe were closed and deserted.
Circus Mondao, which has pitched up at Knights Hill, took down its 600-seat big top before the storm, which tore parts of the roof off the Millennium Dome on London.
Ringmistress Petra Jackson said: "I've just seen a picture of the Millennium Dome ripped to bits. If it can do that to the dome imagine what it could do to a big top.
"If we lose the tent that's it, the circus is finished."
Miss Jackson said performances would be postponed until next week, when the structure could be safely erected again.
King's Lynn Mart was also closed.
At Hunstanton firefighters were called to help make the scene safe after tiles fell from the roof of a building onto the High Street.
Flood gates will be closed at the resort, where there is a flood alert in place for Friday's high tide at around 7pm.