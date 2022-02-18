News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

Storm Eunice blows through west Norfolk without major damage

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 4:06 PM February 18, 2022
Updated: 4:33 PM February 18, 2022
Circus big top storm

The Circus Mondao big top has been taken down at Knight's Hill on the outskirts of King's Lynn - Credit: Chris Bishop

West Norfolk's streets were all but deserted as Storm Eunice blew through.

There were warnings the area would bear the brunt with gusts of more than 60mph.

But the afternoon passed largely without incident, as many opted to stay indoors.

Sandringham

A warningSandringam sign at Sandringham during Storm Eunice - Credit: Chris Bishop

Attractions including Sandringham Park and the Norfolk Wildlife Trust's reserve at Holme, near Hunstanton, were closed  as a precaution.

A sign at Sandringham said there was "a significant risk to visitor and staff safety caused by falling trees, branches and debris".

The visitor centre, gift shop and cafe were closed and deserted.

storm eunice

The deserted visitor centre at Sandringham, which was closed because of Storm Eunice - Credit: Chris Bishop

Circus Mondao, which has pitched up at Knights Hill, took down its 600-seat big top before the storm, which tore parts of the roof off the Millennium Dome on London.

Ringmistress Petra Jackson said: "I've just seen a picture of the Millennium Dome ripped to bits. If it can do that to the dome imagine what it could do to a big top.

"If we lose the tent that's it, the circus is finished."

The progress of the storm

Miss Jackson said performances would be postponed until next week, when the structure could be safely erected again.

King's Lynn Mart was also closed.

At Hunstanton firefighters were called to help make the scene safe after tiles fell from the roof of a building onto the High Street.

Flood gates will be closed at the resort, where there is a flood alert in place for Friday's high tide at around 7pm. 

Storm Eunice
