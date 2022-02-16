Storm Eunice forces Sandringham Estate to close to public
- Credit: Archant
Storm Eunice has forced Sandringham Estate to close to the public on Friday ahead of the arrival of very strong winds.
The public have been advised to not attempt to visit the royal grounds and all areas will be shut.
The decision comes following the issue of an amber weather warning with high winds posing a "danger to life".
Sandringham Gardens, Shop, Restaurant, Terrace Café, Kiosk, Visitor Car Parks, Children's Play Area and the Arboretum will all be closed.
Sandringham has said: "The safety of visitors and staff is our priority.
"We will continue to monitor the forecasts and will carry out any necessary safety checks prior to reopening visitor facilities on Saturday, February 19.
"Any visitors with pre-booked tickets and/or Afternoon Tea for Friday will be contacted and refunded automatically."
Sandringham Gardens and the children's play area were also closed on Wednesday due to the high winds brought by Storm Dudley.
Most Read
- 1 New road could be driven through Norfolk grandmother's garden
- 2 Cliff edge caravan park pleads for inland move
- 3 'Danger to life' warning for Norfolk as Storm Eunice set to hit county
- 4 Staffing crisis sees single carer left to mind 49 residents alone
- 5 Dramatic meeting sees mayor and seven councillors resign from council
- 6 Preparations under way as storms set to batter region
- 7 Storm Dudley warning issued as 'very strong winds' to hit Norfolk
- 8 School football coach pleads guilty to child sex offences
- 9 Meet the duo tackling queues at women's toilets with their flatpack urinals
- 10 Your chance to drive a steam locomotive in Norfolk this weekend
Storm Eunice is expected to arrive early Friday morning and could cause significant disruption to the region.