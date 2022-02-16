Storm Eunice forces Sandringham Estate to close to public

Sandringham Estate has announced it will close to the public - Credit: Archant

Storm Eunice has forced Sandringham Estate to close to the public on Friday ahead of the arrival of very strong winds.

The public have been advised to not attempt to visit the royal grounds and all areas will be shut.

The decision comes following the issue of an amber weather warning with high winds posing a "danger to life".

Sandringham Gardens, Shop, Restaurant, Terrace Café, Kiosk, Visitor Car Parks, Children's Play Area and the Arboretum will all be closed.

Sandringham has said: "The safety of visitors and staff is our priority.

"We will continue to monitor the forecasts and will carry out any necessary safety checks prior to reopening visitor facilities on Saturday, February 19.

"Any visitors with pre-booked tickets and/or Afternoon Tea for Friday will be contacted and refunded automatically."

Sandringham Gardens and the children's play area were also closed on Wednesday due to the high winds brought by Storm Dudley.

Storm Eunice is expected to arrive early Friday morning and could cause significant disruption to the region.