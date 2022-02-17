Storm Eunice poses flooding threat to riverside areas

Flood alerts have been issued for riverside areas along the River Yare and Waveney for Thursday and Friday - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2007

People across the region are bracing themselves for the arrival of Storm Eunice amid warning of high winds of 80mph Friday morning.

The storm now poses a flooding threat to riverside areas in Norfolk over the next 24 hours.

Flood alerts are in place for the River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water and the tidal River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water.

A map of the areas at risk of flooding due to Storm Eunice - Credit: Environment Agency

Minor flooding to riverside roads and footpaths is likely and there is a risk of overtopping at Haddiscoe.

Paul Rice, senior flood warden and leader of the Broads Watch said: "We are continuing to physically monitor the situation and are on standby.

"We have been doing local checks along the rivers and have been checking boat mooring lines as the high winds could cause boats to be blown off them.

"Unless we get really heavy rain, we shouldn't see any serious flooding."