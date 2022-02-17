News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
National Trust sites shut due to Storm Eunice

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:00 AM February 17, 2022
Blickling Hall. Picture: Danielle Booden

National Trust sites including Blickling Hall are closing due to Storm Eunice. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Blickling Estate, Oxburgh Hall and other National Trust sites in the East of England will be closed on Friday because of Storm Eunice.

The Met Office has warned the storm could be the most severe to hit Britain in decades, with winds of up to 100mph predicted in some parts of the country. 

Blickling Estate, near Aylsham, is completely closed today and should reopen on Sunday. Other sites in Norfolk and Waveney affected are Horsey Windpump, Felbrigg Estate, Sheringham Park 

A spokesperson from the Trust said: "Due to the amber weather warning in place, all of our places across Norfolk and the East of England will be closed tomorrow [Friday], as we brace ourselves for Storm Eunice.

"A number of our places are likely to remain closed for part of Saturday, to enable our teams to carry out post storm checks.

"We advise anyone planning on visiting over the coming days to check our website before travelling for the latest information."

