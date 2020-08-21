Search

Storm winds gusting over 50mph to batter region

PUBLISHED: 07:59 21 August 2020 | UPDATED: 07:59 21 August 2020

Norfolk is to see strong winds in the wake of Storm Ellen. Pitcure: Weatherquest

Strong winds gusting of up to 60mph will hit the region today in the wake of Storm Ellen.

Britain dodged the worst of the storm’s impact on Wednesday, but the Met Office is warning of another low pressure system bringing powerful winds that could cause disruption to travel and power supplies.

A yellow weather warning was put in place for parts of the west of Britain. Whilst East Anglia will not be as badly affected, it is forecast to be a very windy day with strongs winds of 40-50 mph and even stronger gusts.

Met Office meteorologist Matthew Box said: “There’s going to be some squally heavy rain, chance of some thunder, widely 40 to 50mph gusts inland.”

Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest said Norfolk would see a windy day with a mix of sunny spells and blustery showers. Temperatures however will be about 24C.

It is expected to remain very windy overnight into Saturday.

