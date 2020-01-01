Search

Advanced search

Fresh weather warning issued as UK braces itself for Storm Dennis

PUBLISHED: 12:07 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:07 11 February 2020

Firefighters at Boots in Norwich where a section of the roof had come off in Storm Ciara. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Firefighters at Boots in Norwich where a section of the roof had come off in Storm Ciara. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Archant

Hot on the heels of storm Ciara, Norfolk and Suffolk is bracing itself for another weekend of heavy wind and rain, as forecasters warn storm Dennis could bring widespread disruption later this week.

Destruction caused by Storm Ciara at the Mermaid Inn in Hedenham near Bungay. Pictire: Sally ConnorDestruction caused by Storm Ciara at the Mermaid Inn in Hedenham near Bungay. Pictire: Sally Connor

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place for most of the UK this Saturday, with forecasters predicting gusts of up to 52mph across East Anglia.

Storm Dennis is the fourth named storm of 2020, and is due to hit the UK on Saturday afternoon, bringing with it strong wind and the chance of heavy rain.

The warning is in place until midnight, with more heavy rain forecast on Sunday.

Storm Dennis follows just one week on from Storm Ciara, which caused travel chaos last weekend with cancelled trains, buses, and roads blocked by fallen debris.

A tree falls onto a house in Norwich as storm Ciara hits Norfolk Picture: Lee Blanchflower - Blanc CreativeA tree falls onto a house in Norwich as storm Ciara hits Norfolk Picture: Lee Blanchflower - Blanc Creative

READ MORE: Busy road remains closed two days after Storm Ciara

READ MORE: Storm Ciara: Tree triggers explosion as it falls on substation

Several schools were forced to close on Monday due to power outages caused by the weather, and thousands of homes were left without electricity as engineers worked through the night to fix damaged electric networks.

Dan Holley, forecasters at Weatherquest, said Ciara had produced "the most widespread gales in the UK since 15th January 2015".

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Man shaved partner’s head to ‘make her unattractive to men’

Mariusz Borukalo was sentenced to 30 months for ABH. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Travelling showmen family have village home bid rejected

Robert Edwards with family Ocean, Indi, wife Keely and Robert Jnr. Photo: Neil Perry

Fury as pay-and-display launched at empty pub

The new parking enforcement plans were revealed in a letter to residents who live neary The Buck on Yarmouth Road. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Town furniture shop to close after 41 years

Cooks Furnishings Carpets & Interiors Ltd on Guanock Place in King’s Lynn will close in April as owner Melenie Haskett is looking to retire. Picture; Sarah Hussain

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

Storm Ciara: Schools closed following power cuts brought on by storm

Garboldisham Church Primary School is one of a number of schools closed today. Picture: Keith Evans

Woman in 30s dies after car collides with tree

The A134 in Shouldham Thorpe, near where a woman died in a crash. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Storm Ciara: Part of A47 reopens but motorists urged not to drive

Police on the scene of a fallen tree which blocked one lane on Wroxham Road, Sprowston. Picture: Ben Kendall.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Town furniture shop to close after 41 years

Cooks Furnishings Carpets & Interiors Ltd on Guanock Place in King’s Lynn will close in April as owner Melenie Haskett is looking to retire. Picture; Sarah Hussain

Who should start in central defence for City against Liverpool?

Norwich City defenders, from left, Ben Godfrey, Grant Hanley and Christoph Zimmermann Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Woman a ‘zombie’ after seven years of sexual abuse by pensioner

Malcolm Boswell. PIC: Norfolk Police.

WATCH: Tree ‘shatters’ as it hits lorry during Storm Ciara

A lorry driver had a lucky escape after a tree shattered when it hit his vehicle on the A143. Picture: G.Easton & Son Ltd.

City U23s striker beaten to PL2 Player of the Month award

Shae Hutchinson scored against Oxford for Norwich City U21s in the EFL Trophy earlier this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24