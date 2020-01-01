Fresh weather warning issued as UK braces itself for Storm Dennis

Firefighters at Boots in Norwich where a section of the roof had come off in Storm Ciara. PIC: Peter Walsh. Archant

Hot on the heels of storm Ciara, Norfolk and Suffolk is bracing itself for another weekend of heavy wind and rain, as forecasters warn storm Dennis could bring widespread disruption later this week.

Destruction caused by Storm Ciara at the Mermaid Inn in Hedenham near Bungay. Pictire: Sally Connor Destruction caused by Storm Ciara at the Mermaid Inn in Hedenham near Bungay. Pictire: Sally Connor

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place for most of the UK this Saturday, with forecasters predicting gusts of up to 52mph across East Anglia.

Storm Dennis is the fourth named storm of 2020, and is due to hit the UK on Saturday afternoon, bringing with it strong wind and the chance of heavy rain.

The warning is in place until midnight, with more heavy rain forecast on Sunday.

Storm Dennis follows just one week on from Storm Ciara, which caused travel chaos last weekend with cancelled trains, buses, and roads blocked by fallen debris.

A tree falls onto a house in Norwich as storm Ciara hits Norfolk Picture: Lee Blanchflower - Blanc Creative A tree falls onto a house in Norwich as storm Ciara hits Norfolk Picture: Lee Blanchflower - Blanc Creative

Several schools were forced to close on Monday due to power outages caused by the weather, and thousands of homes were left without electricity as engineers worked through the night to fix damaged electric networks.

Dan Holley, forecasters at Weatherquest, said Ciara had produced "the most widespread gales in the UK since 15th January 2015".