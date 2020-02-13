Storm Dennis to take the 'roar' out of the weekend

Storm Ciara damage. Storm Dennis is set to follow on its heels this weekend. Picture: Lee Blanchflower - Blanc Creative Lee Blanchflower - Blanc Creative 2020

Because Storm Dennis is set to come howling into Norfolk this weekend there will be a great deal less roaring going on at one of the region's most popular children's attractions.

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade will close this weekend due to Storm Dennis. Picture: Google StreetView Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade will close this weekend due to Storm Dennis. Picture: Google StreetView

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure park in Lenwade will close out of concerns "for the safety of visitors and crew" at the weekend (February 15-16) as the storm is set to bring gusts of 60mph-70mph and heavy rain.



Adam Goymour, company director, said anyone who had pre-booked tickets would be offered a refund or an opportunity to swap the day of their visit.

Mr Goymour said: "We hope to reopen the park on Monday, February 17. Please be aware that some attractions like Predator High Ropes and Dinosaur Trail may remain closed, due to the predicted high winds."

A snowdrop walk planned for Sunday at Hoveton Hall Estate has also been cancelled - the first time in more than 30 years this will not have gone ahead because of the weather.