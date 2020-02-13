Search

Advanced search

Storm Dennis to take the 'roar' out of the weekend

PUBLISHED: 16:37 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:40 13 February 2020

Storm Ciara damage. Storm Dennis is set to follow on its heels this weekend. Picture: Lee Blanchflower - Blanc Creative

Storm Ciara damage. Storm Dennis is set to follow on its heels this weekend. Picture: Lee Blanchflower - Blanc Creative

Lee Blanchflower - Blanc Creative 2020

Because Storm Dennis is set to come howling into Norfolk this weekend there will be a great deal less roaring going on at one of the region's most popular children's attractions.

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade will close this weekend due to Storm Dennis. Picture: Google StreetViewRoarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade will close this weekend due to Storm Dennis. Picture: Google StreetView

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure park in Lenwade will close out of concerns "for the safety of visitors and crew" at the weekend (February 15-16) as the storm is set to bring gusts of 60mph-70mph and heavy rain.



Adam Goymour, company director, said anyone who had pre-booked tickets would be offered a refund or an opportunity to swap the day of their visit.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Goymour said: "We hope to reopen the park on Monday, February 17. Please be aware that some attractions like Predator High Ropes and Dinosaur Trail may remain closed, due to the predicted high winds."

A snowdrop walk planned for Sunday at Hoveton Hall Estate has also been cancelled - the first time in more than 30 years this will not have gone ahead because of the weather.

Most Read

‘A fantastic sight’: Warship HMS Queen Elizabeth spotted off the coast

The 65,000-tonne warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, and two frigates have been visible off the coast of Lowestoft in recent days. Pictures: DAVID GRAHAM

Wetherspoons granted licence for new pub after no-one objects

Intitial interior designs for the new Wetherspoons pub that is being built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons

Dog owner ordered to remove 15kg of pet’s waste from garden - after claiming it ate council’s warning letters

Avondale Road, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Archant

New primary school will be first of its kind in Norfolk

Artist's impression of the new Wymondham College Prep School. The Sapientia Education Trust, which is sponsoring the school, has had to delay the opening of its boarding provision. Picture: LSI/Morgan Sindall

Staff from three hotels not paid since Christmas launch battle for wages

The three hotels which have closed; Brandon House, Wensum Guest House and the Stracey, all owned by Ken Finneran, inset. Pic: Archant

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

‘The NDR coastal road’: Maps give stark warning over flooding risk for Norfolk and Suffolk

A map shows what would happen to Norfolk if sea levels rise. The darker colours represent increasing sea level rises. Pic: European Environment Agency.

‘A fantastic sight’: Warship HMS Queen Elizabeth spotted off the coast

The 65,000-tonne warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, and two frigates have been visible off the coast of Lowestoft in recent days. Pictures: DAVID GRAHAM

Restaurant closes just months after grand opening

The Blue Iris restaurant, when it was officially opened last year. The business is now for sale. Pic: Archant library.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Firefighters and air ambulance tackle bungalow fire which closes busy city road

Emergency services at the bungalow fire on Plumstead Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘A fantastic sight’: Warship HMS Queen Elizabeth spotted off the coast

The 65,000-tonne warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, and two frigates have been visible off the coast of Lowestoft in recent days. Pictures: DAVID GRAHAM

Wetherspoons granted licence for new pub after no-one objects

Intitial interior designs for the new Wetherspoons pub that is being built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons

Mixed day for East Anglian MPs amid Downing Street drama

Sajid Javid arriving in Downing Street, London, he has dramatically quit as chancellor after Boris Johnson ordered him to fire his closest aides.

First details revealed of where Beryl bike share bays would be based

Norfolk County councillor Martin Wilby on one of the new Beryl bikes. Picture: Lauren De Boise.
Drive 24