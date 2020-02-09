Storm Ciara: Flood alerts and warnings in place across the county

Flooding has been reported in Norwich Road, Fakenham. Picture: Jamie Abel Archant

With Norfolk having been battered by the full force of Storm Ciara, people living across the region have been warned to be vigilant to the possibility of flooding.

Trees and power lines were toppled, major roads were blocked and thousands were left without power as gusts exceeding 60mph swirled in the region throughout most of Sunday (February 9).

A sudden, heavy downpour late in the afternoon also caused flooding in a number of areas across the region and has resulted in a number of flood alerts, meaning flooding is likely, being in place, including:

- The tidal River Waveney from Ellingham Marshes to Belton

Water levels will continue to remain higher than normal in some places. High water levels may last for a few days until the high tides at Great Yarmouth have passed. Areas most at risk are in Belton, Geldeston and Beccles. Roads likely to be affected include Station Road in Geldeston, the A145 and the A146 through Beccles, the A143 at Haddiscoe and St Olaves and the railway line at Haddiscoe. The forecast is for strong winds and rainfall today, with further showers on Monday. Be ready to take action to protect your property if flooding is expected. We are monitoring the situation and will update this message as necessary.

- Riverside properties along the tidal River Yare including Cantley, Brundall and Reedham

Water levels will continue to remain higher than normal in some places. High water levels may last for a few days until the high spring tides at Great Yarmouth have passed. Areas most at risk are in Reedham, Cantley and Brundall. Roads affected include Ferry Road in Reedham, the A47 and the railway line between Reedham and Brundall. Be ready to take action to protect your property if flooding is expected.

There are also a number of flood warnings, meaning flooding is possible, in place, including:

- The Norfolk Coast from Bacton to Ostend, including Walcott

The Coast road at Walcott may see some wave overtopping and spray.

- Norfolk Coast from Caister to Gorleston, including Great Yarmouth

High tide levels expected at Gorleston-on-Sea and water on towpaths and quaysides throughout Great Yarmouth.

- Norfolk coast from Eccles-on-sea to and including Winterton-on-sea

Beaches will be inaccessible as flood gates will be closed due to high water levels.

- North Norfolk coast from East Cley to Kelling Hard, including Salthouse

Water is expected on Beach Road at Cley, and Beach Road at Salthouse, and footpaths in the marshes may also become inaccessible.

- North Norfolk coast from Old Hunstanton to and including Cley

Water is expected on roads and paths to beaches and on the quays in Brancaster, Burnham Overy, Holkham, Wells and Blakeney.

- Tidal rivers Bure, Ant and Thurne

Water levels continue to remain higher than normal in some places, including Barton Broad. Expect to see high water levels around Wroxham boat yards and Ferry Road in Horning.

- The tidal River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water

Expect to see high water levels at Beccles Quay.

- Tidal River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water

We expect to see high water levels in Brundall and Reedham riverside areas.