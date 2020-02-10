Storm Ciara: Flooding could be on the way as warnings are put in place

Flood warnings are in place for the east of the county. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Families living in the east of the county have been warned to expect flooding and told to take immediate action.

The Environment Agency has issued two flood warnings for the rivers Yare and Waveney, affecting areas between Norwich and Great Yarmouth.

In particular, riverside properties in Cantley, Brundall and Reedham have been warned they should expect flooding, with water levels expected to remain higher than normal.

The warning reads: "High water levels may last for a few days until the high spring tides at Great Yarmouth have passed.

"Areas most at risk are in Reedham, Cantley and brundal. Roads affected include Ferry Road in Reedham, the A47 and the railway line between Reedham and Brundall.

Families living in homes close to the Waveney have also been warned flooding is likely, particularly in areas between Ellingham Marshes and Belton.

There are also warnings in place south of the border along the Suffolk coastline, in the Southwold area.

Meanwhile, several less severe alerts have been issued in these areas and heading towards the north Norfolk coast,